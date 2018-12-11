Today's subject line quote comes from Republican Martha McSally, who lost her Senate bid to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema on Monday night.

Happy Monday, OP friends. In this post-election haze, we...realize that it ain't over yet. What gives? Explanations below.

It's been six days since the polls closed, and even as one race was called Monday night, others remained undecided and legal battles had begun.

Arizona: Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema was declared the winner over Republican Rep. Martha McSally in the race for retiring Jeff Flake's seat. Sinema's lead, which grew to 1.7 percent Monday, defied the narrative from McSally's campaign, the Arizona Republic reported.

Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema was declared the winner over Republican Rep. Martha McSally in the race for retiring Jeff Flake's seat. Sinema's lead, which grew to 1.7 percent Monday, defied the narrative from McSally's campaign, the Arizona Republic reported. Florida: Over the weekend, the Florida secretary of state ordered a recount in the Senate race – in which Republican Gov. Rick Scott held a 12,562-vote, or 0.15 percent, lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson – and the race for governor, in which Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by fewer than 34,000 votes, or a margin of .41 percent, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

Over the weekend, the Florida secretary of state ordered a recount in the Senate race – in which Republican Gov. Rick Scott held a 12,562-vote, or 0.15 percent, lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson – and the race for governor, in which Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by fewer than 34,000 votes, or a margin of .41 percent, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Georgia: The contentious race for Georgia's open governor's seat remains undeclared. Democrat Stacey Abrams said there are thousands of uncounted provisional ballots that could push her into recount territory. Republican Brian Kemp, her opponent who stepped down as Georgia secretary of state after the election, held a 57,767-vote lead as of Monday night.

"I can’t believe I need to say this, but every vote should be counted everywhere. Because if you’re scared of every vote being counted, you’re scared of democracy." Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. Her tweet came hours after President Donald Trump declared that the Florida races should be called in favor of Republicans Scott and DeSantis because they were presumably the winners on Election Night and ballots were "massively infected" (he offered no evidence of this, btw).

Get ready for the most diverse Congress ever

From USA TODAY's Deborah Barfield Berry: Members of the most diverse Congress in U.S. history vow to wield their power in the House Democratic Caucus to push for voting rights, criminal justice reforms and affordable health care – at the very least.

And they definitely want a seat at the leadership table.

Nearly a quarter – at least 91 with some races still being counted – of the incoming 116th Congress will be lawmakers of color, most of them Democrats. In the new Democratic majority, nearly half of the members are of color and could shape the party's agenda in ways they've never been able to.

Read the full story.

