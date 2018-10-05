It's Thursday, OP friends, and we're very ready for the weekend. (We also recognize that it's only Thursday, but hey, it's OP's weekend, if nothing else.)

What's on the docket for today? President Trump officially announced where he'll meet Kim Jong Un, and candidates will be allowed to use their campaign funds on child care.

June 12, here we come

Hours after he welcomed home three Americans who had been detained in North Korea, President Trump announced his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singapore on June 12.

"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" tweeted the president, who will become the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a leader of North Korea.

You have to admit, the president has come a long way from declaring he'd drop "fire and fury" on North Korea and belittling Kim as "Little Rocket Man."

The announcement capped weeks of the negotiations that began when Trump agreed to meet with Kim.

Candidates can use campaign money to pay for child care

In a year when Sen. Tammy Duckworth can bring her infant daughter onto the Senate floor and record numbers of women are running for office, the Federal Election Commission said candidates can use their campaign funds for child care.

The FEC on Thursday ruled unanimously in favor of Liuba Grechen Shirley, a Democrat running for New York's 2nd Congressional District. Grechen Shirley had asked the commission whether she could use campaign funds to pay a caregiver for her two children, ages 2 and 3.

“This is a landmark decision for women across the country," Grechen Shirley said. "I’m proud to be the first woman in the nation to spend federal campaign funds on childcare—and I hope this decision inspires thousands of women across the country to run for office. If we want leaders who will stand up for women and working families, then we need to remove the barriers that keep women and working parents from running."

Elsewhere in politics

