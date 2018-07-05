First lady Melania Trump rolled out her agenda Monday, which focuses on educating children about "the many issues they are facing today."

The campaign, called "Be Best," will aim to improve the emotional, physical and social health of America's youth, with a spotlight on online bullying.

"Social media is too often used in negative ways," she said in a Rose Garden speech, describing the need to "remind (children) when they use their voices to choose their words wisely and speak with respect and kindness."

In the audience was her husband, President Trump, who during his campaign used social media to threaten and mock the appearance of the wife of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz — using a photo of Melania Trump.

This is OnPolitics Today: Subscribe here.

Trump might pull U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal. Iran says that might not matter.

The deal meant to hold Iran's nuclear weapons development at bay might still go forward even if Trump withdraws the United States from it, a decision he said he'll announce Tuesday. That's according to Hassan Rouhani, Iran's president, who said Monday that guarantees by the pact's other participants could keep Iran "committed to the deal." Other players in the deal include Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia, with leaders encouraging Trump to stay committed even as his advisers urge him to leave. Trump has said the deal favors Iran, which refused full access for inspectors called for in the agreement.

Trump on GOP's ex-convict candidate: Let's not do that whole Roy Moore thing again

This from our friends at USA TODAY's The Short List (our sister newsletter on, well, everything):

Trump weighed in Monday on West Virginia's Republican Senate primary, urging voters to "remember Alabama" and reject an ex-coal mining executive recently released from prison. GOP candidate Don Blankenship spent a year behind bars tied to a 2010 coal mine explosion that killed 29 people. Trump's reference to Alabama was a nod to that state's GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore, who lost an election last year after allegations of past sexual misconduct. West Virginia is one of four states holding primary elections Tuesday. Voters in Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina also will head to the polls.

Elsewhere in politics

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com