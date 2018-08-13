Just after Christmas last year, Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., wished for a "purge" of Justice Department officials who don't like President Donald Trump. Well, Christmas came early for Rooney this year, as FBI agent Peter Strzok became the third high-profile FBI official to be fired from the bureau since Trump took office.

Strzok was fired Monday after 22 years with the FBI, joining former Director James Comey (who Trump axed last year) and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (who was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions days before he was set to retire).

Strzok had become the poster child for the perceived anti-Trump "deep state" among his supporters after it was revealed he exchanged anti-Trump text messages with his co-worker girlfriend. Those texts cost him his spot on special counsel Robert Mueller's team and fed Trump and his supporters' claims that the entire Russia probe is a just a "witch hunt."

But Strzok, who also was part of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, insisted during a heated hearing with lawmakers last month that his personal opinions of Trump hadn't affected his work.

Manafort trial: That's a wrap for the prosecution

The government rested its case Monday in the tax and bank fraud trial of Paul Manafort with testimony from a Chicago bank official who said the institution disregarded numerous "red flags" to grant the former Trump campaign chairman $16 million in loans in 2016. Manafort’s attorneys are expected to notify the court Tuesday whether they intend to offer a defense or move the case directly to final arguments.

Gag order can't stop 'wacky Omarosa'

Trump tweeted Monday that in addition to being "not smart" and "wacky," Omarosa Manigault Newman — the former White House staffer publishing a book critical of the president — "already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement!" Trump is a huge fan of those agreements but legal experts say they are useless at controlling former White House aides. The legal eagles say another document prohibits the government from restricting an employee’s ability to speak up about what they saw while working in a public job: the U.S. Constitution.

In other political news:

