A spate of mass shootings – in Pittsburgh, Thousand Oaks, California, and on Monday in Chicago and Denver – may create the impression that the efforts of the Parkland students have been in vain.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu begs to differ.

In a ceremony Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa, the anti-apartheid icon presented several survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre the International Children’s Peace Prize.

Tutu lauded the student organization March For Our Lives as one of the most significant youth-led movements in living memory and called its founders “true change-makers.’’

“The peaceful campaign to demand safe schools and communities, and the eradication of gun violence, is reminiscent of other great peace movements in history,” Tutu said. “I am in awe of these children, whose powerful message is amplified by their youthful energy and an unshakable belief that children can – no, must – improve their own futures.”

Previous recipients of the award include Pakistani girls’ education activist Malala Yousafzai and Nkosi Johnson, a South African boy who advocated for children with HIV/AIDS before dying of the disease at 12.

After the shooting Feb. 14 that left 17 people dead at their high school in Parkland, Florida, students such as David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, Ryan Deitsch and Jaclyn Corin emerged as leaders of a movement calling for stronger gun legislation in hopes of preventing similar tragedies in the future.

They helped organize protests – including a massive march in Washington, D.C., in the spring – raised money and awareness and made their case for safer schools and more gun restrictions to lawmakers, demanding a ban on assault weapons and universal background checks.

Over the summer, the students visited 80 communities in 24 states to help register young voters and spread their message about gun violence.

Hogg, Gonzalez, Corin, brothers Matt and Ryan Deitsch and Delaney Tarr were in Cape Town to receive the prize. March For Our Lives released a statement: “We are truly humbled and grateful for this award, but know that our work will not stop until we end the appalling and preventable epidemic of gun violence in the United States.”

They have made some inroads. The organization said more than 25 states have passed laws consistent with their cause.

And its fund-raising attempts got a major boost Monday when the TOMS shoe company pledged $5 million to the campaign to end gun violence and launched a drive through its website to send postcards to Congress calling for universal background checks.

But Parkland survivor Ryan Deitsch said the group understands new legislation will accomplish only so much. He said tackling the gun culture represents a major part of the equation in reducing violence.

“We have a culture that we have to fight, which is very much a culture centered around guns and making them as normalized as possible in society – and that is not just in America but around the world,’’ he said. “That is something that we have to combat. That is something we have been combating slowly.”

