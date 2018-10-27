Pittsburgh police report an active shooter near a synagogue.

The Associated Press, citing a police official, reported multiple casualties.

Pittsburgh television station KDKA-TV reports four people are dead and others are shot.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the incident, saying, "Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!"

Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood and they had "multiple casualties."

"We are working the situation," Lando said. "It is imperative that everyone in the community surrounding the Tree of Life Synagogue stay in their houses and shelter in place. Do not come out of your homes right now. It is not safe."

The congregation’s president declined to comment.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com