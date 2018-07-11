WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence renewed his political vows with his boss Wednesday, after a reporter asked President Donald Trump if he'll keep Pence as his running mate in 2020.

“Well, I haven’t asked him, but I hope so," Trump said during a White House news conference after the midterm elections.

"Where are you?" Trump asked as he looked around the East Room.

Pence, sitting to Trump's left, waved.

"Mike, will you be my running mate?" Trump asked. "Stand up, Mike, please. Raise your right hand. No, I’m only kidding."

Pence nodded his consent.

"Will you? Thank you. OK, good," Trump said. "The answer is 'yes.'"

Pence has been unfailingly loyal to Trump, allowing little daylight between them on issues, effusively praising the president and giving all credit to Trump for the administration's successes.

But he played his own major role in the midterm elections.

Pence campaigned in at least three dozen states for House, Senate and gubernatorial candidates while raising more than $70 million for fellow Republicans.

Campaigning is a traditional role of vice presidents, one that Pence is good at and enjoys. It could have the side benefit of enforcing his importance to Trump.

Former Vice President Dan Quayle, a friend of Pence's who shares his home state of Indiana, pointed out in his memoir that campaign activity can provide some insurance against being dumped from the ticket.

As Dwight Eisenhower's vice president, Richard Nixon's extensive campaigning in the 1954 elections gave him IOUs that proved helpful in keeping him on the ticket in 1956, according to Joel Goldstein, a vice presidential expert at the Saint Louis University School of Law.

"Quayle reasoned that his 1990 work might be similarly useful," Goldstein said, "if there was pressure on Bush to make a change."

