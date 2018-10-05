The 20 most popular hotels in Priceline history The Hilton San Francisco is the 20th most popular hotel in Priceline's history. 01 / 39 The Hilton San Francisco is the 20th most popular hotel in Priceline's history. 01 / 39

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Priceline.com, the online travel booking website, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The company is offering 20 consecutive days of deals and discounts to celebrate.

A new deal will go live each day at 6 a.m. from not until May 19.

In 20 years, Priceline has offered numerous deals on flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, travel packages, and credit card rewards all over the world.

Its most popular destinations have been Los Angeles. Las Vegas and New York City most years. Dallas topped the list once in 2003.

The most popular airline routes have originated from New York City eight years. The most popular airline destinations have been Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Dallas.

Take a look at the most popular hotels in Priceline history in the photo gallery above.

The top 20 most popular hotels in New Orleans, according to Expedia The Loews New Orleans Hotel is the 20th most in demand hotel in the city, according to Expedia. 01 / 47 The Loews New Orleans Hotel is the 20th most in demand hotel in the city, according to Expedia. 01 / 47

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com