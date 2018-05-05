In this May 2, 2018 photograph provided by Kensington Palace, Britain's Princess Charlotte cuddles her brother Prince Louis, on her third birthday, at Kensington Palace, in London.

Duchess of Cambridge, AP

What's cuter than a new royal baby photo? Two new photos.

Kensington Palace released new photos of Princess Charlotte and her younger brother Prince Louis Saturday.

Both photos were taken by their mother Duchess Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace.

In one photo, Princess Charlotte kisses her newborn brother. The precious moment was captured on her third birthday, May 2.

Prince Louis, taken at Kensington Palace, in London on April 26.

Duchess of Cambridge, AP

Prince Louis's solo photo was taken on April 26, just three days after his birth.

The young prince, whose full name is Louis Arthur Charles, was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces at birth.

More: Prince Louis is official! Prince William and Duchess Kate officially register his birth

More: Royal baby: Prince William and Duchess Kate's new prince is named Louis Arthur Charles

Royal baby pictures: Watch Princess Charlotte grow Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte explore a helicopter before departing from Hamburg airport on the last day of royal tour of Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. 01 / 41 Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte explore a helicopter before departing from Hamburg airport on the last day of royal tour of Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. 01 / 41

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com