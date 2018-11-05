A look at Reggie Jackson's garage Reggie Jackson in his garage in Seaside, Calif. 01 / 25 Reggie Jackson in his garage in Seaside, Calif. 01 / 25

"I had the love of cars from childhood," says Reggie Jackson, surrounded by a dazzling collection of three dozen machines that represent the apex of Detroit sports car craftsmanship. "I think it just has to do with cars being the American way of showing our success."

INDIANAPOLIS -- Baseball Hall of Famer and sports icon Reggie Jackson said his lifelong love of automobiles began when he was just a boy who watched in awe as cars now regarded as classics rolled by.

He would be among a group of enthusiastic children who would compete by calling out the make and model of each car, along with trying to nail the exact color and any other defining characteristics. For each right answer, Jackson and his friends would earn points.

"We sat on the front porch in the summer. And six to eight kids … we would name the car. Say a Bel Air...or an Impala," Jackson said in an interview. "And then, if you could catch an insignia on the side of a '62 and see if it was a 327 (cubic-inch engine) or if it was a 409, you got points for that, too.

"You got points, and you won a glass of Kool-Aid. That's how I started out."

A portion of that lifelong passion will soon be on display in Indianapolis, as "Mr. October" is bringing 18 cars from his storied collection to be auctioned off at Mecum Indy 2018.

A five-time World Series-winning athlete, Jackson has remained with the New York Yankees over the past quarter century since his retirement, working as a special adviser to the owner. The team has gone on to win another five World Series during the Derek Jeter era, making Jackson the holder of 10 World Series rings.

As a well-known and active hobbyist, the numbers associated with his car collection are just as impressive. According to Mecum officials, Jackson has assembled about 100 classic and collector cars from the 1930s through the '70s and '80s.

He collects early Fords, Porsches, hot rods, Corvettes, Mustangs, Shelbys, Mopars and more.

Jackson said his early love of cars was strengthened as he helped his father keep the truck needed to operate the family's dry cleaning and tailoring business going.

"In the '60s (my father) had a route, as I had a paper route, of about 70 or 80 people … so we ran around and picked up their clothes and dry cleaning and brought them back to them a couple days later," Jackson said. "Sometimes you had to fix the truck or change the carburetor or a fan belt or something like that to keep them running. So we'd be out there busting our knuckles and scratching up our hands getting them running, so you just kind of got into the understanding of how the mechanics worked on a car. And that's kind of how I got into cars."

Then, the collecting began. Jackson said the first car he bought was a ‘51 Chevrolet with leather bearings that he got from his brother for $5. At 15, he saved up his paper route money to buy a ‘51 Ford.

"And then, when I was 16, I bought my dream car, which was a ‘55 Chevy," he said.

But with so many cars, Jackson found himself in need of space. So he worked with the minds behind Dana Mecum’s Original Spring Classic to pick 18 stunning General Motors offerings from his private collection.

Corvettes, Camaros, Chevelles, GTOs and more from the '50s, '60s and '70s are among the selections.

"There comes a time in life where you're ready to let just about anything go except for family. I guess I have some cars that you could say are family," Jackson said.

"I probably have a good half dozen I wouldn't part ways with. I have a Ferrari that's worth probably $15 million, and I'm going to sell that in a couple years. I've got some cars I love and like having around, but you know, they all come to a point where it's time to let them go, and I think its time for me to pare my collection down."

When it comes to advice for aspiring collectors, Jackson said the most important thing to do is to always remember your passion and go after what excites you.

"Buy what you like and buy what you enjoy is what I say when you're collecting. Buy what you know about, and buy what you understand, and mostly I would say buy what you enjoy," Jackson said. "As long as you like it, then it's worth it. I really do say that. Don’t worry so much about what you pay. Be more concerned about how you're gonna enjoy it, certainly if you can afford it."

Jackson's collection is one of many eye-catching attractions at Mecum this year.

The 2018 event also features a one of a kind complete Indianapolis 500 Corvette pace car collection curated by Indiana businessman Keith Busse, as well as the "The Golden Sahara," the wildest custom car pieced together by George Barris.

You'll be able to see it all at Dana Mecum’s 31st Original Spring Classic Auction at the Indiana State Fairgrounds from May 15 to 20.

