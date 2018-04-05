One of the highest-ranking Latino members of Congress has identified himself as the unnamed target of a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of a teenage girl, a claim the congressman vehemently denies.

Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif., said through his attorney that he "is sickened and distraught by these horrific allegations, which are 100%, categorically untrue."

In the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the alleged victim claims she was molested in 2007 by an elected politician in the city. Cardenas was a Los Angeles city councilman at the time.

The lawsuit claims the Democrat gave the 16-year-old girl a peculiar-tasting cup of water while they were playing golf. She says she collapsed after drinking it and the man fondled her while driving her to the hospital.

Cardenas' attorney, Patricia Glaser, said Thursday that the woman is the daughter of a disgruntled former Cardenas employee.

Cardenas is head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' Bold Political Action Committee, which works to elect Latinos nationwide. He also holds a low-level position in the House leadership. He has served as the United States Representative for California's 29th congressional district since January 2013.

The Los Angeles Times, which first reported the story, said the young woman came forward with the allegations because of the #MeToo movement that followed numerous disclosures of sexual harassment by high-profile business leaders and politicians. Now married, the woman wants "to be a strong role model" for her daughter, according to the suit.

Cárdenas has been calling colleagues in recent days about the lawsuit and telling them he is innocent, the Washington Post reported.

Two other House Democratic aides confirmed to the Post that Cárdenas has been contacting colleagues about the lawsuit, which was filed April 27. Cardenas is not named in the lawsuit because under California law does not allow defendants in child sex cases to be disclosed without a signed order from a judge.

“We respect victims who have found the strength to come forward and call out misconduct when it has actually occurred, but the type of baseless and reckless allegations that are contained in the complaint against my client can ruin the lives and careers of innocent people,” Glaser told the Post.

Lisa Bloom, the attorney for the plaintiff, responded to a request for comment with an emailed statement to the Post:

“I represent the young woman who, carefully following California law, filed this action against the defendant named only as John Doe. Once the court grants us leave to name the defendant, we will do so.”

