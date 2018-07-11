WASHINGTON – Republicans held on strongly Tuesday to their second-most important bastion of power: the United States Senate.

That means President Donald Trump, who holds the most important power center, can continue getting conservative federal judges confirmed – something he has done in record numbers already. And he is in a strong position should another vacancy materialize on the Supreme Court.

It means Trump's anticipated shakeup of his administration should go relatively smoothly: Senate Republicans will be able to rubber-stamp new Cabinet nominees for posts ranging from attorney general to, possibly, defense secretary.

It means that no matter what the new Democratic House of Representatives does in terms of investigating Trump, the Senate is poised to beat back impeachment, as it did for President Bill Clinton in 1998.

And by gaining rather than losing Senate seats, it means Republicans have a vastly improved chance of keeping control through 2020, when they will be defending 22 of 34 seats up for grabs. That represents a table-turning from this year's election, when Democrats had to defend 26 of 35 seats.

As the sun rose in the nation's capital Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell emerged as the biggest winner of the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans looked to have increased their 51-49 majority to as many as 55 seats:

Indiana: Mike Braun, a former state legislator, easily defeated Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly by nearly 10 percentage points.

State Attorney General Josh Hawley beat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill by nearly 150,000 votes.

State Attorney General Josh Hawley beat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill by nearly 150,000 votes. North Dakota: Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp suffered the worst defeat among incumbents, losing to Rep. Kevin Cramer by nearly 11 percentage points.

Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp suffered the worst defeat among incumbents, losing to Rep. Kevin Cramer by nearly 11 percentage points. Florida: Republican Gov. Rick Scott was holding about a 35,000-vote lead over Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, but the race may be headed for an automatic recount. Still, Nelson conceded to Scott, according to the Miami Herald and the Tampa Bay Times.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott was holding about a 35,000-vote lead over Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, but the race may be headed for an automatic recount. Still, Nelson conceded to Scott, according to the Miami Herald and the Tampa Bay Times. Montana: Democratic Sen. Jon Tester was a few thousand votes behind State Auditor Matt Rosendale in another race that had not been called.

If Scott and Rosendale win, that would be five pickups for Republicans in states that Trump won in 2016 – handily in all but Florida. All of those Democrats last month voted against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which may have helped their opponents.

The only Democratic pickup came in Nevada, where Rep. Jacky Rosen defeated Republican Sen. Dean Heller. He was the lone Republican seeking re-election in a state Trump lost two years ago.

Republicans held on in Tennessee and Texas. Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn defeated former governor Phil Bredesen for an open seat, and Sen. Ted Cruz beat back an impressive challenge from Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

And the GOP was hanging on to another open seat in Arizona, where Rep. Martha McSally had a slim lead over Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

One additional race remained to be decided, and it won't be until Nov. 27. Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, the Republican appointed to the seat in April, will face Democrat Mike Espy in a runoff because none of the candidates won an outright majority Tuesday. But the state is heavily Republican.

Those results led to these early conclusions about the Senate elections:

Trump's late-season blitz of campaigning appeared to help. He made two stops each in Florida, Indiana and Missouri, and one each in Montana, Tennessee, Ohio and West Virginia. Only the last two states re-elected Democrats, with Montana's race still to be decided.

of campaigning appeared to help. He made two stops each in Florida, Indiana and Missouri, and one each in Montana, Tennessee, Ohio and West Virginia. Only the last two states re-elected Democrats, with Montana's race still to be decided. The president's magic didn't work in the industrial Midwest . The states that carried him to election in 2016 – Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – all elected Democratic senators.

. The states that carried him to election in 2016 – Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – all elected Democratic senators. For vulnerable Democrats, a vote against Kavanaugh may have been fatal. Five were campaigning in states Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to support Kavanaugh, and he may turn out to be the only survivor.

may have been fatal. Five were campaigning in states Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to support Kavanaugh, and he may turn out to be the only survivor. Women will increase their number in the Senate by one if Hyde-Smith holds her seat in Mississippi. The defeats of Heitkamp and McCaskill were offset by the victories of Blackburn and Rosen. Whoever wins the Arizona seat will bring the number of female senators to 24.

in the Senate by one if Hyde-Smith holds her seat in Mississippi. The defeats of Heitkamp and McCaskill were offset by the victories of Blackburn and Rosen. Whoever wins the Arizona seat will bring the number of female senators to 24. Money talked, except where it didn't. Self-financed Republican candidates won in Florida, where Scott spent more than $50 million of his fortune, and Indiana. But they came up short in New Jersey and Ohio.

