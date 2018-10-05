Lexus has an old-school SUV that gets the job done From the side, the Lexus LX 570 shows its stature 01 / 05 From the side, the Lexus LX 570 shows its stature 01 / 05

The Lexus LX 570 is old-school in good ways and bad, with a luxurious interior and real SUV capability, but it needs cabin and technology updates.

Their modern designs make it easy to overlook the fact that Lexus and parent company Toyota make some of the most old-school vehicles around, including the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser and its luxurious counterpart, the Lexus LX 570.

While most modern SUVs trend toward urban performance with car-based platforms and low-slung profiles, the Lexus LX 570 is a dinosaur from a different era. It has body-on-frame construction like a full-size pickup truck, high sides and upright styling that has little regard for aerodynamics, and it drives off-road with aplomb. That's why it's hard to find direct competitors for the LX 570 outside of Toyota's Land Cruiser.

The Land Rover Range Rover is one exception. It's priced close to the LX and can go virtually anywhere despite having unibody construction. Other models that compete on size and/or price include the Cadillac Escalade, Infiniti QX80 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.

For 2018, the one major change for the LX 570 is the addition of a two-row, five-seat version aimed at those who don't need a third row and want to gain some cargo room.

There's more good news: The two-row version comes with a $5,000 price decrease and starts at $86,575, but it's mono-spec, meaning there are no trim packages available for it.

The Lexus LX 570 comes with an old-fashioned 5.7-liter V-8 that makes 383 horsepower. It's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive that offers an additional low gear via a switch in the center console. Next to that is a control for Lexus' impressive crawl-control system, which can be set to maintain a slow pace over rough terrain without the driver having to manipulate the pedals.

As good as it may be on a trail, however, I don't think that's how most Lexus LX 570 buyers will end up using their big ute, so I set out to see if the old dog had any tricks on the highways and byways of Los Angeles.

On the street, the LX 570 drives like a more refined version of a large truck. The ride is butter-smooth over pavement, and though there's some extra body roll in the corners, the Lexus LX 570 doesn't feel sloppy; its suspension gets it back upright slowly rather than explosively. The V-8 gets the LX 570's 5,800 pounds moving easily and — most importantly — pulls hard between 40 and 70 mph, so passing is a breeze.

. Fuel economy is, predictably, not a strong point: 13 miles per gallon in the city, 18 mpg on the highway and 15 mpg combined.

When it comes to misses, two big ones stem from Lexus' insistence on using a weird, knoblike mouse controller for its infotainment systems and continuing to resist smartphone connectivity options (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay). Lexus is starting to change this in some newer vehicles, but those changes are too late to help the LX 570.

There was also one weird quirk I found in the LX 570's backseat: The floor is quite high, which elevates passengers' knees and raises their thighs off the seat's lower cushioning — unfortunate, because that's some good Lexus-grade cushioning down there. You won't notice on a short trip, but it will affect passengers on the longer jaunts I think Lexus envisions owners taking in this vehicle.

The 2018 LX 570 ended up being pretty much what I expected it to be: big and luxurious, with plenty of capability for adventuring (it can tow 7,000 pounds), but lacking in a few key areas around multimedia technology and drivability. I like the LX 570's trucklike feel, but some customers will be looking for an SUV that, to be frank, doesn't ride and drive like one.

What Stands Out

Construction: It's one of the few body-on-frame SUVs left, built like a pickup

Price: $5,000 less than before

Off-roading feature: Love that "crawl control"

2018 Lexus LX 570

What: The two-row version of a popular luxury SUV

When: On sale now

What makes it go: 5.7-liter V-8 engine producing 383 horsepower

How thirsty: 13 miles per gallon in the city, 18 mpg on the highway and 15 mpg combined.

How big: 16.6 feet

How much? Starts at $86,575 — with no options

Overall: Old-fashioned in some respects — and you pay for it on the gas mileage — but the price cut takes away some of the sting.

