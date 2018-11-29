Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Russia, according to news reports.

Cohen reached the plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller for false statements to Congress in 2017, according to The Associated Press.

Cohen's 9 a.m. court appearance came just a few hours after Trump again used Twitter to blast Mueller's investigation as politically motivated.

"When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever?" Trump said in one post.

Trump was scheduled to leave Thursday morning for a Group of 20 nations summit in Buenos Aries, Argentina. Trump planned to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at that conference.

When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever? After wasting more than $40,000,000 (is that possible?), it has proven only one thing-there was NO Collusion with Russia. So Ridiculous! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

A spokeswoman for Lanny Davis, an attorney for Cohen, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment

Several legal analysts pointed out that Mueller appears to have stepped up legal activity – at least as it pertains to Paul Manafort, Jerome Corsi, and Roger Stone – after Trump provided written answers to questions from the special counsel.

It "feels like Mueller was waiting for Trump to turn his answers in before he moved to the next phase," tweeted Matthew Miller, spokesman for the Justice Department during President Barack Obama's administration.

"And now that he has them, the other shoes are starting to drop," Miller added.

Cohen had earlier pleaded guilty in August to eight counts related to providing hush money to two women who claimed to have had sex with Trump. Cohen faced 46 to 63 months in prison in that case.

But that case was handled by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, rather than by Mueller's team investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The plea Thursday dealt with false testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee about Trump campaign contacts in Russia, business ties in Russia and potential obstruction of justice, according to ABC News. Cohen has spent 70 hours meeting with Mueller prosecutors.

Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee had earlier questioned whether Cohen had lied about knowing about a meeting in Trump Tower in June 2016 between Trump campaign officials and Russians.

Contributing: Kevin McCoy

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com