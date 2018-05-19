It's royal wedding day! A-listers and royals arrived in their most fascinating fascinators and hats, including Oprah Winfrey, who looked posh in powder pink, including a matching hat bursting with floral details.

Royals and A-listers alike showed up to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England to witness the union of Prince Harry and his princess, Meghan Markle. Both know a lot of famous people, Harry from his work with charities and Meghan for her work in Hollywood.

Here's a list of the luminaries who showed (list updating as guests arrive):

Oprah Winfrey

Actor Idris Elba, who credits the Prince's Trust for starting his career, arrived with fiancée Sabrina Dhowre.

Singer James Blunt, who served in the British Army with Prince Harry.

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer with his wife Karen, Countess Spencer.

Michael and Carole Middleton, parents of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, along with their son James and daughter Pippa and her husband James Matthews.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney.

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham.

British singer and songwriter Joss Stone.

Elton John, who was close to Prince Harry's late mother Diana, and his husband David Furnish.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, close friend of the bride.

Late-night host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey.

Meghan Markle's Suits castmate Gabriel Macht with his wife, actress Jacinda Barrett, and Patrick J. Adams and his wife, actress Troian Bellisario.

Serena Williams shares a laugh with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and Prince Harry's aunt.

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry's uncle, with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Actress Abigail Spencer, former Suits co-star.

Suits co-star Gina Torres.

Actress Janina Gavankar.

Actor Tom Hardy and his wife, actress Charlotte Riley.

Actress Carey Mulligan and her husband, musician Marcus Mumford.

Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty.

Suits co-star Rick Hoffman.

