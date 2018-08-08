Under a temporary promotion, Samsung is issuing free V-bucks currency for Fortnite and a special "skin" on the Galaxy Note9.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK -- Samsung’s Galaxy Note customers are the company's most loyal, and forgiving bunch given the calamity Samsung endured a couple of years ago with the thrice-recalled Note 7 phones whose batteries caught fire. Last year’s Note8 model helped Samsung move past that crisis.

That frees Samsung this time around to concentrate on the features it is counting on to woo buyers to the expensive new Galaxy Note9 phablet phone that the South Korean tech giant unveiled at a media gathering at the Barclay Center arena here Thursday.

A longer-lasting battery, for starters. A Bluetooth-capable S Pen stylus that doubles as a remote control for your presentations and selfies? And a camera that alerts you when the person you’re photographing blinks, supplying immediate feedback to reshoot right then and there.

If none of aforementioned features motivates you, Samsung hopes dishing out 15,000 V-bucks and a special “skin” for the wildly popular “Fortnite” game might do the trick, under a promotion running through August 23. If you’re not a gamer, you can request a pair of AKG noise-cancelling headphones instead. Or get both for $99.

Samsung also announced that the Galaxy S7 and all of its premium phones (and tablets) that have come out since will get exclusive first dibs to the Android version of Fortnite.

My immediate impression: The Note9 looks to be a solid phone that will please fans. But it's not a must-upgrade if you have last year's model, and on the surface, not a game changer.

Pre-orders for the Note9 begin just after midnight Friday, with the phones reaching online and physical retailers starting August 24. But be prepared to part with an iPhone X-like ransom: $999.99 for a Note9 with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, or $1,249.99 for 512GB and 8GB, respectively. (You can upgrade the storage amounts by inserting an optional microSD memory card, taking you all the way up 1 terabyte).

Is the pen mightier than the screen?

The Notes, of course, were the devices that way back in 2011 ushered in the era of now common large-screen phones. And these days, with even Samsung’s S-series flagships like the S9 and S9+ providing ample display real estate, screen size is less of a differentiator than it once was.

Indeed, the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display is a mere bump up from the 6.3-inch screen on the Note8 and the 6.2-inch screen on the Galaxy S9+. The latest display is flanked by narrow bezels on the side and slightly wider ones on the top and bottom. Worth pointing out: There’s no “notch” covering the camera on the front of the screen, as there is on the iPhone X.

The attraction then for many buyers comes with the S Pen that has gained additional functionality through the years, from writing, drawing and taking notes, to more recently giving you the ability to create animated GIFs, and translate text.

Adding Bluetooth Low Energy for the first time lets you use the S Pen with the press of a button to wirelessly control a PowerPoint, play music, and operate the camera, among other customizable and potentially useful tasks. Since the pen now has Bluetooth, it must be charged inside the phone. But it can reach a full charge in just 40 seconds, Samsung says.

The S Pen is also now color coordinated with the colors of the new handsets themselves: ocean blue and lavender.

New camera tricks

I’m mostly looking forward, though, to taking pictures. As with its immediate predecessor, the Note9 has dual 12-megapixel cameras, each with optical image stabilization, and with wide-angle and telephoto shooting options. It also boasts the same dual aperture feature that debuted on the S9 and S9+, which approximates how the human eye works. For example, the Note9 camera opens wider, as our iris does, in dimly-lit surroundings.

What’s new, though, is a “scene optimizer” feature that uses artificial intelligence to automatically identify the environment or thing you're shooting. A flower, a person, birds, text, food, and the beach are among the 20 scenes the camera purports to detect. And when it does, it is supposed to apply the proper color saturation, white balance, brightness and contrast settings, all in a fraction of a second, without you having to do anything special. This feature is on auto mode by default. A skilled photographer still has the option to access manual camera controls.

I’m curious whether the new scene feature will make a big difference in picture quality. The truth is, the cameras on all of Samsung’s recent phones have been quite good, and the same can be said of the iPhone X and other smartphone rivals.

The camera in the Galaxy Note9 can warn you if a subject blinked.

Another new photographic trick called flaw detection will alert you when a subject blinked just after you took the picture. It worked in a quick test when I intentionally shut my eyes. Flaw detection also promises to flag you if a picture was blurry, the lens was smudged, or backlighting messed up image quality.

What else is here?

In general terms, this latest Note represents what appears to be a mostly iterative update, highlighted by the bigger (4000mAh) battery, extra generous storage options, and a more robust octa-Core (Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) processor that promises snappy performance. These are all welcome upgrades, but whether it justifies the price tag is up to the individual user.

The phone otherwise delivers pretty much all the other features you’ve come to expect on a premium Samsung handset: USB-C fast charging, wireless charging, water resistance, iris and fingerprint scanner, KNOX security, facial recognition.

Through technology included on the Note9 called Samsung DeX, coupled with an optional $49.99 HDMI adapter and monitor, you can use the handset as part of a virtual PC-like desktop experience, with the monitor in some cases serving as a second screen.

The phone also has stereo AKG speakers.

For now, the Note9 runs the Oreo version of Android; you may not see the just launched Pie version of Android on it until late this year or, perhaps more likely, 2019.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant is on the new phone, too, but I need to be convinced that is has become more useful than it has been on earlier Samsung phones.

Samsung claims the Note9 supports the fastest network speeds available in the market (up to 1.2 gigabits per second), but it is not yet “5G” ready for when the next generation of wireless starts to get deployed in limited markets in the U.S. this year, and more next year and beyond.

By then, of course, the conversation would have moved onto a discussion of the Galaxy Note10 or some other futuristic model.

