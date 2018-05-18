In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas.

KTRK-TV ABC13, AP

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A week before final exams at Santa Fe High School, gun shots rang out at the school before classes began Friday.

At least 10 people were killed — nine students and one teacher — when a gunman opened fire at the Texas high school, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a Friday afternoon news conference. Another 10 people were wounded, he said.

The suspect was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, according to an official briefed on the investigation but not authorized to comment publicly. It’s not USA TODAY’s policy to identify minors charged with crimes. Due to the magnitude of the event and the fact the suspect could be charged as an adult, USA TODAY has decided to identify the suspect.

Students are in the midst of preparing for final exams next week, with graduation scheduled for June 1.

Santa Fe High School principal Rachel Blundell oversees 1,447 students, according to the Texas Education Agency. The school held its prom May 12.

In February, the campus was locked down after reports of loud “popping noises." No one was injured or arrested in that incident.

Santa Fe High School is one of four schools in the Santa Fe Independent School District — the others are Roy J. Wollam and Dan J. Kubacak elementary schools and Santa Fe Junior High School.

The district, based in Santa Fe, Texas, about 45 miles south of Houston, serves parts of League City, La Marque, Hitchcock and Dickinson, Texas. All four of its schools are rated as "Met Standards" on the 2017 Texas Education Agency's accountability ratings system.

There are 4,824 students enrolled in the school district, according to the district and the Texas Education Agency. The district has 283 full-time teachers and 201 auxiliary support staff.

Contributing: Mary Ann Cavazos Beckett, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times; Kevin Johnson, Rick Jervis and Bart Jansen, USA TODAY. Follow Chris Ramirez on Twitter: @Caller_ChrisRam

