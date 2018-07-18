Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow (Day 2) A visitor takes a selfie photograph in front of a Boeing F15E MultiRoll fighter aircraft displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018. 01 / 40 A visitor takes a selfie photograph in front of a Boeing F15E MultiRoll fighter aircraft displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018. 01 / 40

The Farnborough Airshow that's now underway in England is the year's biggest aviation airshow. It's a hotbed for deals, both from the military and commercial aviation spheres.

As usual, the competition between rivals Airbus and Boeing is once again a top commercial aviation storyline at the biennial show, which alternates yearly with a sister show near Paris. Each company has already claimed billions of dollars worth of aircraft orders. Embraer also has enjoyed a big show, winning new orders for several of its aircraft models.

U.S. observers may remember the 2018 Farnborough Airshow as the year JetBlue founder David Neeleman announced an aircraft order for his newest start-up carrier, a U.S.-based airline that plans to buy 60 of Airbus's new A220 (formerly Bombardier's CSeries). On the softer side of things, U.K.-based travel consultancy Skytrax used the event to help promote its annual World Airline Awards (see winners below).

For aviation enthusiasts, the show is a fantastic place to check out some of the industry's newest aircraft. The daily flying displays are an annual favorite. To see what you missed at this year's show, check out the photos (above and below) for a glimpse of what's been happening in Farnborough. If you want more, scroll down further for daily reaps of last year's Paris Air Show.

A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.

A flight attendant readies for service aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore.

A man looks out of the door of a Embraer E195-E2 prototype, developed by Brazilian aerospace company Embraer, at Paris Air Show on June 18, 2017.

An Airbus A380 flies during a flight demonstration on the opening day of the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2017.

An Airbus A380 prepares to land during the Paris Air Show on June 20, 2017.

