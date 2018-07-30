Scutoids have six sides on one end, five on another and a triangular surface on one edge.

University of Seville

We've got circles, squares, triangles and all the 'gons — but, Spanish scientists say we're missing one: the scutoid.

Researchers from the University of Seville found these "twisted prisms" in nature, more specifically within the cells that make up skin and line many organs. Scutoids are the true shape of epithelial cells that protect organisms against infections and take in nutrients, they say.

These "blocks" were previously represented as prism-shaped, but research published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications suggests they have a specific curve and look unlike any other known shape. The researchers observed the structure in fruitflies and zebrafish.

The scutoid is six-sided at the top, five-sided on the bottom with one triangular side. Why it has been so complex to define is because epithelial cells must move and join together to organize themselves "and give the organs their final shape," University of Seville Biology faculty teacher Luisma Escudero said in a release.

The researchers named the shape after a similar design in the thorax of some beetles.

Next, the researchers plan to examine the molecules that cause the shape.

More: Is coffee healthy or not: How to know if medical studies are worth your time

More: Why do knuckles crack? The answer might be in a mathematical equation

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com