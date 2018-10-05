WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer was not impressed with President Trump’s 3 a.m. news conference welcoming home three American detainees released by North Korea on Wednesday, after years of imprisonment by that dictatorship.

Trump thanked Kim Jong Un for releasing the Americans and said it boded well for the high-stakes summit he will hold with the North Korean dictator next month.

“We want to thank Kim Jong-un, who really was excellent to these three incredible people,” Trump said.

Schumer slammed Trump’s comments in a speech on the Senate floor Thursday morning.

“We can’t be fooled into giving the North Korean regime credit for turning (over) Americans that never should have been detained in the first place,” Schumer said. “It is so troubling to hear President Trump say that Kim Jong-Un treated the Americans excellently.”

During his remarks at the air base, Trump told reporters the prisoners’ release would not change his approach to dealing with Kim. But he called the North Korean leader “nice” for letting them go.

“We very much appreciate that he allowed them to go before the meeting. It was sort of understood that we'd be able to get these three terrific people during the meeting and bring them home after the meeting,” Trump said. “And he was nice in letting them go before the meeting.”

Schumer said Trump’s comments are not a good sign for Trump's ability to negotiate a tough agreement with North Korea in the upcoming negotiations, which are aimed at convincing Kim to end his nuclear weapons program.

“We’re all rooting for diplomacy to succeed on the Korean Peninsula but we cannot sacrifice the safety of American citizens around the world in exchange for an illusory veneer of peace," he said. "I worry that this president in his eagerness to strike a deal and get the acclaim and a photo-op, will strike a quick one and a bad one, not a strong one.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., defended Trump's remarks on Thursday.

Asked if he thought it was appropriate for Trump to say the North Koreans treated the detainees well, Ryan said the president should be given some "leeway" as he prepares for the summit.

