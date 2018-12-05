Police in Paris shot and killed a man armed with a knife who stabbed multiple people on Saturday in the city's opera district, according to French media reports.

Four people were injured, including two seriously, according to BFM TV. Police said on Twitter they are investigating the situation.

Footage from the scene shows people running from the incident and one person in the middle of a city street, apparently wounded.

Charles Pellegrin, a French journalist, was leaving a comedy show in the area when he said he told to go back inside because of a "madman with a knife."

Then, he said, he heard sirens and what sounded like two loud pops.

1) I came out of a comedy show near Opera in central Paris and was immediately told to go back in because there was a madman with a knife. Once back inside we heard sirens and 2 gun shots. I then spoke to eyewitnesses who told me a man stabbed multilple people at random. pic.twitter.com/xvTmAv0ckb — Charles Pellegrin (@ChPilgrim) May 12, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com