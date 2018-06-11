Some ballot machines in North Carolina are not working because of high humidity, election officials said Tuesday.

In a press release, the state's election board said they have received reports ballots in some precincts can't be fed through tabulators, blaming humid conditions.

The board said all ballots would get counted, and will store ballots that have not been read by tabulators in emergency bins to be counted as soon as possible.

"The State Board wants to ensure voters that procedures are in place for these types of events," the board statement read.

The board said it has advised local election officials to keep voting areas cool and dry to prevent additional mishaps.

Issues with the machines arrive on an Election Day where many fear potential tampering or hacking of machines. Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are keeping watch. As of noon Eastern time, the Department of Homeland Security said there was nothing significant to report.

More: Problems at the polls? Here's what's happening now

More: Democrats could make history if they lose Senate seats while winning the House in midterms

More: Election Day 2018: What time do polls close in my state?

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com