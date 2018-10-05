SEOUL — South Korean President Moon Jae-in and President Trump are working closely on diplomacy with North Korea, but the two leaders are starkly different in their approaches.

Trump has built a career on being a boastful, over-the-top presence. Whereas, Moon has cultivated a soft-spoken and humble image.

And while Trump has bobbed in the popularity polls, Moon Jae-in celebrated his one-year anniversary in office Thursday riding the highest numbers a South Korean president has ever seen in his first year.

Moon garnered an 83% approval rating, buoyed by his April summit meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, according to an opinion poll released today by KBS, Korea's national public broadcaster.

The numbers echo several other polls released in recent days, with Gallup Korea showing Moon with a 83% favorable rating.

Moon's handshake with Kim and steps across the boarder in North Korea culminate a year of stunning progress on the diplomatic front for the South Korean leader.

Moon won the presidency with pledges to improve relations with North Korea and clean up government and business corruption scandals that took down his predecessor, Park Geun-hye. Park, who was impeached in December 2016 after months of street protests, was sentenced to 24 years in prison last month.

The charismatic, square-jawed president also has a personal appeal to many in the country, and his administration has made efforts to communicate more openly with the public than his predecessor.

“Moon’s government is really transparent,” said Bae Jin-ho, 49, a businessman working in central Seoul. “And with North Korea, it’s just the beginning of a long process, but he’s done a great job so far.”

Oh Hyung-jung, 50, a therapist, also said Moon deserves credit for changing course with North Korea.

“For the last ten years relations have been going backwards, with so much tension and so many threats,” she said. “The summit was just a step, but a really important one.”

However, she added that Moon has not yet delivered results on improving the economy or the job market and needs to be judged on those issues, too.

“After this anniversary, we need to be clear-eyed about this government from now on,” she said.

Moon kept his anniversary low-key, with only a small musical concert in the evening to mark the occasion. On his official social media accounts, Moon released a short statement, calling it a year of “non-stop running” and saying that “it was the year we tried to give the people a sense of pride in being citizens of the Republic of Korea (South Korea).”

Moon’s own path to the Blue House, South Korea’s presidential residence, in many ways echoes his country’s phenomenal growth over the past six-and-a-half decades since the Korean War was halted with an armistice in 1953.

Moon was born only five months before the end of the war, to parents who had fled North Korea to the South in 1950. He grew up in poverty on Gejoe, an island off the coast of South Korea, but excelled at school and went on to study law at a university in Seoul.

In the 1970s, he became heavily involved with the student protest movement against then-dictator Park Chung-hee (the father of former president Park Geun-hye, whom Moon replaced). Moon was arrested and jailed for his part in the protests, and later became a human rights lawyer in the southern coastal city of Busan. There he worked with Roh Moo-hyun, who would go on to become president of South Korea in 2003.

Moon joined Roh’s cabinet as chief of staff, and they worked together under the “Sunshine Policy” of engagement with North Korea.

After Roh left office in 2008 (later committing suicide on corruption charges in 2009), Seoul took a harder line toward Pyongyang for most of the next decade before Moon's return to politics.

Tensions rose to nerve-rattling heights with North Korea for much of 2017, with the North's series of provocative missile launches and their sixth nuclear test.

It was the Winter Olympics, held in Pyeongchang in February, that became the key opportunity to thaw relations. The fist high-level meeting between the two countries was held in January to discuss North Korea’s involvement in the Games, and Moon seized the chance to turn the event into what he described as the “Peace Olympics.”

The Games opened up a spirit of reconciliation that led up to the inter-Korean summit on April 27 and a declaration between the two countries to seek out a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War and to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

While optimism is running high, any peace process will hinge on the upcoming meeting between Kim and Trump, widely expected to be held in Singapore in the coming weeks. Moon is slated to visit Washington, D.C., to meet with Trump ahead of that meeting, on May 22.

Last week, presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan acknowledged the “afterglow” from the inter-Korean summit but cautioned that “the political changes involving the Korean Peninsula, particularly regarding the upcoming summit between the U.S. and North Korea, are taking place extremely rapidly.”

Moon will also have to address economic pressures, especially job creation for younger Koreans, who remain his strongest constituency. Unemployment was at 4.5% in March, its highest rate in 17 years. Among those aged 15-29, the figure was 11.6%.

A recent Gallup Korea poll showed that only 47% support Moon’s economic policies, down from 52% six months after he took office.

“We still have a long way to go,” Moon said in a statement. “There seems to be little change in the everyday lives of the people. ... When I finish my term, I hope to hear people saying, 'Much has changed, my life has become better.' I hope peace is a part of everyday life.”

