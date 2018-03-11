The Spice Girls are shown at the MTV Video Music Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall, in September 1997.

The Spice Girls are officially reunited and headed back on tour – minus one of their founding members.

The Spice Girls' official Twitter account announced Monday morning that Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner will be teaming up for the Spice World 2019 U.K. Tour, consisting of six U.K. dates kicking off June 1 at Manchester Etihad Stadium and ending June 15 with a show at London's famed Wembley Stadium.

Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, the fifth member of the Spice Girls, will not be joining her former bandmates on tour.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster.

The '90s favorites performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998. They officially split in 2000 before reuniting at the 2012 London Olympics.

