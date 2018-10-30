The top analyst upgrades, downgrades and other research calls from Monday included Amazon.com, Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Caterpillar, HUYA, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Verizon and Weyerhaeuser.

MicroStockHub / Getty Images

Stocks are solidly higher on Wall Street at midday after several companies released encouraging earnings reports.

Oreo maker Mondelez International climbed 3.8 percent Tuesday, and athletic clothing maker Under Armour soared 25 percent. American Tower jumped 5.4 percent.

General Electric plunged 8 percent to its lowest level since early 2009 after slashing its dividend and disclosing a criminal probe into its accounting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 21 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,661.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 196 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,636. The Nasdaq composite added 68 points, or 1 percent, to 7,118.

The stronger day in the U.S. stock market follows a turbulent Monday, Stocks started with strong gains, but those gradually faded and the market wound up with more losses after Bloomberg News reported that the Trump administration could announce tariffs on all remaining U.S. imports from China in early December if the two countries don’t make progress in trade talks.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.10 percent.

European stocks fell after the region’s economy slowed down in the third quarter.

Experts say Europe was hurt by one-off factors like new emissions standards for cars, so growth is likely to pick up again. But they say it’s unlikely to match last year’s strong performance as the region faces issues like Britain’s departure from the EU, trade disputes and a clash with Italy over that country’s budget.

A weakening of the Chinese yuan helped some stock indexes in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.5 percent after official data showed that the unemployment rate dipped to 2.3 percent in September. South Korea’s Kospi picked up 0.9 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9 percent.





