National Bowling Day is held the second Saturday in August.

If you have time to spare Saturday, you can strike a deal for National Bowling Day.

Bowling alleys and centers across the country are marking the occasion by offering free and discounted games, Aug. 11.

The made-up holiday was first held in 1956 and is traditionally recognized the second Saturday in August.

According to the bowling industry, more than 67 million Americans take to the lanes each year and bowling is considered the largest participatory sport.

At most alleys, bowling shoes are not included so you’ll need to rent a pair or bring your own.

The deals

Participation can vary. Check with your closest location before heading out.

Bowlero Corporation: The nation’s largest operator of bowling centers is offering free games Saturday at participating AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, Bowlero and Brunswick Zone locations. But to get this deal, you need the new BowlMojis smartphone app, only available in the Apple App Store. Show the app at centers' front desks to score a free game. Find participating locations at www.nationalbowlingday.com.

GoBowling.com: If you can't go bowling Saturday, you have through the end of the month to get a free game at more than 1,700 bowling centers nationwide with this promotion. Sign up for a coupon at www.gobowling.com/nbd. According to the coupon's fine print, it can only be redeemed between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at participating centers "when lanes are available and unreserved."

Local alleys: If your closest bowling alley isn’t participating in one of the larger promotions, check Facebook and social media for individual offers. Some locations will email coupons.

Kids' deals: Summer bowling programs are still going on. Through Aug. 31, kids ages 15 and younger can bowl two games a day for free at participating bowling alleys nationwide with the Kids Bowl Free program. Preregistration at www.kidsbowlfree.com is required and most bowling alleys require shoe rental.. Participating AMF, Bowlmor, Bowlero or Brunswick Zone locations also have a discounted Summer Games program through Sept. 3. Learn more at www.bowlsummergames.com.

