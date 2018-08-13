The Perseid meteor shower, a phenomenon producing up to 60 to 70 meteors per hour in the night's sky, peaked over the weekend.
The meteor shower was best viewed on the nights of Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 12-13.
The Perseid meteor shower occurs annually, every summer and this year can be seen through Aug. 24. At best, a typical Perseid meteor shower produces 80 to a few hundred meteors per hour.
In ancient Greek star lore, Perseus is the son of the god Zeus and the mortal Danae, according to Earthsky. It is said the Perseid shower commemorates the time when Zeus visited Danae, the mother of Perseus, in a shower of gold.
Telescopes are not usually required to see meteor showers, as space rocks enter the Earth's atmosphere and hot air triggers glowing streaks visible to the naked eye.
Here are a few images photographers shared of the meteor shower:
