Welcome to the SuperShe Island, a female-only retreat in Finland
01 / 08
Kristina Roth used to run a multi-million dollar consulting business. She sold that business and created SuperShe, a community of women who help each other live healthy and empowered lives. Roth bought an island in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Finland to serve as SuperShe's headquarters as well as a retreat for members of the society. The SuperShe Island opened June 23. No men are allowed on the island.
02 / 08
Guests on the SuperShe Island get massages and facial.
03 / 08
Guests on the female-only SuperShe Island off Finland can participate in several activities such as kayaking.
04 / 08
Guests on the SuperShe Island off the coast of Finland participate in various types of yoga.
05 / 08
SuperShe promotes healthy living with activities such as yoga on the female-only island off Finland.
06 / 08
The SuperShe Island can accommodate eight guests. The agenda includes motivational speakers.
07 / 08
The SuperShe Island accommodates eight guests and has a staff of six, all women. It will be open from May to September. The island has four renovated cabins.
08 / 08
Guests on the SuperShe Island dine on farm-to-table and Paleo cuisine.
636685704426831609-IMG-7260.jpg
SuperShe promotes healthy living with activities such as yoga on the female-only island off Finland.
SuperShe

This island off the coast of Finland in the Baltic Sea is probably one of the most exclusive in the world.

Not because of the price tag for a week’s long stay there, and not even because it’s tucked away in an archipelago. This island is so exclusive because it excludes a good portion of the population: men.

The SuperShe Island debuted on June 23 as an oasis for women to spend a few days taking care of their minds, bodies and souls.

The SuperShe community—which gathers women around the world to help each other live healthy, empowered lives—is the brainchild of Kristina Roth, who was running a multi-million dollar consulting business up until 2 ½ years ago.

She sold the company, Matisia Consultants, to try something completely different.

“I decided I wanted to focus my energy on something fun and something that inspires me and create a network of creation and inspiration,” she says. “That’s how I came up with the idea of SuperShe.”

Hotels set aside floors for women

She formed the community first, connecting professional, worldly women primarily via the Internet. Roth is originally from Stuttgart, Germany, but started her career in New York City and has lived and traveled all over the world. She also owns an island in Turks and Caicos. 

After selling her company, she took a vacation in Finland. That's when her life took an unexpected turn.

“I fell in love with a local, and the island was for sale,” she says. “The island was rather a coincidence. Islands don’t come up for sale every day, and islands can’t be fabricated.”

When she bought the island a year ago, there was not much there.

“People think it’s glamorous purchasing an island,” she says. “When I purchased it, it was a rock. I literally spent six months out here on the island with a crew of 16 construction people."

(Story continues below.)

Rent your own private island
01 / 33
Exuma, Bahamas: This 12-bedroom rental sleeps 24.
02 / 33
It rents for an average of $57,000 a night.
03 / 33
For more information: https://luxury.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p3853873
04 / 33
Summerland Key, Fla.: This four-bedroom rental sleeps eight.
05 / 33
It rents for an average of $1,495 a night.
06 / 33
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p3503655
07 / 33
Gladden Island, Belize: This two-bedroom rental sleeps four.
08 / 33
It rents for an average of $3,073 a night.
09 / 33
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1122379vb
10 / 33
Hopkins, Belize: This two-bedroom rental sleeps four.
11 / 33
It rents for an average of $975 a night.
12 / 33
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4501275
13 / 33
Lake Placid, N.Y.: This six-bedroom rental sleeps 12.
14 / 33
It rents for an average of $1,357 a night.
15 / 33
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p479642vb
16 / 33
Orr, Minn.: This eight-bedroom rental sleeps 20.
17 / 33
It rents for an average of $886 a night.
18 / 33
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p565659vb
19 / 33
Penvenan, France: This five-bedroom rental sleeps 10.
20 / 33
It rents for an average of $249 a night.
21 / 33
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1510167a
22 / 33
Saint Andrew, Grenada: This 25-bedroom rental sleeps 50.
23 / 33
It rents for an average of $64,931 a night.
24 / 33
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4196230
25 / 33
Stann Creek, Belize: This one-bedroom rental sleeps four.
26 / 33
It rents for an average of $321 a night.
27 / 33
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rentals/belize/long-caye/r22422
28 / 33
Stonington, Maine: This seven-bedroom rental sleeps 20.
29 / 33
It rents for an average of $500 a night.
30 / 33
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p350509
31 / 33
Windward Islands, French Polynesia: This four-bedroom rental sleeps nine.
32 / 33
It rents for $976 a night.
33 / 33
For more information: https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4497126

Eventually, the retreat was completed. It now has four renovated cabins that can accommodate up to 10 women. It also has spa amenities and Finnish saunas.

Daily activities include yoga, meditation, fitness classes, kayaking, and hiking trails. Guests can get facials and massages. They also listen to talks from motivational speakers.

Guests take cooking and nutrition classes. They dine on farm-to-table cuisine, much of it adhering to the Paleo diet which promotes lean proteins, fruits and vegetables and frowns upon processed foods, salt and sugar. Alcohol is not allowed on the island.

Hyatt Hotels buys exhale spa company

When she can, Roth tries to buy all products from female vendors. All island employees are women. “We are creating workplaces for women,” she says.

The price tag for a week-long stay at the SuperShe Island is 4,000 euros, about $4,680. That includes a stay at the St. George hotel in Helsinki and transportation to the island by shuttle. It also includes all meals, spa treatments and activities.  

SuperShe is now trying to make the island more accessible by offering three-night stays for 2,000 euros, about $2,340.

Not everyone can automatically score a stay at the island. Prospective guests have to apply to get a spot. The application involves explaining why they want to visit the island, how they think it will benefit them and why they think they will be a success.

“The stories that impress me are authentic, come from the heart,” Roth says. “They’re honest. They’re putting their cards on the table.”

Why have an application process at all? “There’s a lot of energy on the island. It’s not like a hotel. You can’t just swipe a credit card,” she says. “It’s my home as well. We get to know each other. You enter my home for a week. It came from that place and not form being elitist.”

Interest in traveling alone has skyrocketed for women

So far, many of the guests have become friends, Roth says. Recently, she had an Israeli activist and an Iranian software team leader staying at the same time.  

“I don’t know anywhere else in the world where Iran and Israel would not only co-habitate but become best friends,” Roth says. “There’s so many layers to this cake.”

As for the man who helped keep her in Finland, the two are now engaged to be married. It’s not the first time Roth has considered marriage. She has gotten proposals in the past.

This time, though, she was the one making the proposal.

“I found it very empowering,” she says. “Women usually just sit and wait for men to ask them the question, get them the diamond … You can ask ‘Are you going to marry me?’ and if the answer is no, then move on. Four letter word--next.”

Photo Tour: The five most popular islands, according to Islands.com
01 / 28
The beach at Parrot Cay, a private island resort near Providenciales, is a popular spot in Turks and Caicos.
02 / 28
Sailrock Resort was the first luxury property to open on South Caicos in 2017.
03 / 28
Fashionable with kite-boarders and blissfully devoid of everyone else, Long Bay Beach on Provo’s southeast coast is 3 miles of delicious solitude.
04 / 28
Turks and Caicos: After hurricanes Harvey and Irma last year, much of the Caribbean will no doubt be looking to rebound through tourism in 2018. Expect lower-than-average hotel prices to entice travelers seeking an affordable vacation: Islands like Grand Turk have recovered completely, so you can feel good about heading to a destination that depends on tourism bouncing back. Round-trip flights are around $350 from northeastern cities like New York and Boston, and $200 from Florida. Best of all, you won’t need to worry about converting your U.S. dollars.
05 / 28
If a yacht is more your style, book a day on the Sea Ray or Sea Dancer for $2700 or a sail on the Island Routes catamaran that goes for $3,500 for up to 25 of your best friends.
06 / 28
Grace Bay Beach on Turks and Caicos lives up to the hype. Twelve miles of beach perfection on the eastern crook of Providenciales (or Provo), Grace Bay is the Louboutin of beaches and the recipient of umpteen “best beach” awards.
07 / 28
The Sun Charters tour starts at the Blue Haven Resort’s VIP dock and although the boat fits up to 50, sunset cruises are a favorite of honeymooning twosomes.
08 / 28
Turks and Caicos Islands: Long Bay Beach is so wide open, you may not see another soul.
09 / 28
Sailrock Resort was the first luxury property to open on South Caicos in 2017.
10 / 28
The Snorkel and Conch Cruise departs from Grace Bay Beach.
11 / 28
Japan is the fourth most searched for island on Islands.com. This is surf shack, Boston Bay, Port Antonio.
12 / 28
Frenchman's Bay Beach Treasure Beach is a popular beach in Jamaica.
13 / 28
Many make the trek up Jamaica's Blue Mountains to the Strawberry Hill Hotel for the sumptuous Sunday brunch, while others come for the views of Kingston 3,000 feet below. True pool connoisseurs come for a dip in the spectacular infinity-edge built into the hilltop.
14 / 28
With panoramic vistas from every angle, the 79-square-foot mountaintop pool sits in front of the bar and dining verandah.
15 / 28
Seven Mile Beach in Negril is a hotspot in Jamaica.
16 / 28
Aruba is the third most searched for island on Islands.com. This is Eagle Beach.
17 / 28
Aruba’s slogan is “One Happy Island.”
18 / 28
The island is outside the hurricane belt, and averages only 20 inches of rainfall per year, and temps hover in the mid-80s year round.
19 / 28
Arikok National Park has 7,907 acres of wildlife, natural pools, caves and secluded beaches.
20 / 28
The Dominican Republic is the second most searched for islands on Islands.com. This is the beach at the Grand Palladium in Punta Cana.
21 / 28
The main beach at Paradisus Palma Real in Punta Cana is a popular spot in Dominican Republic.
22 / 28
Bora Bora in French Polynesia. is the most searched for island on Islands.com.
23 / 28
Bora Bora has overwater bungalows.
24 / 28
The St Regis Resort in Bora Bora has overwater bungalows.
25 / 28
No. 4: Walk the beaches of Bora Bora.
26 / 28
Starwood Preferred Guest’s portfolio has some amazing resorts, including the oft-photographed St. Regis Bora Bora, known for its overwater bungalows in French Polynesia.
27 / 28
Clear water gleams in Bora Bora on Feb. 9, 2016.
28 / 28
A beach at the island of Bora Bora. The Wind Spirit spends two days at the island during seven-night sailings of French Polynesia.
Dream homes for sale on the Greek Islands
01 / 42
This Corfu island property in Greece, called Agios Markos Terra Verde, is on the market for $1.1 million.
02 / 42
Sit by the pool at this Corfu island villa called Agios Markos Terra Verde.
03 / 42
There is plenty of outdoor seating with vistas at this Corfu property.
04 / 42
This Corfu property has outdoor seating and a fireplace.
05 / 42
You can dine outdoors at this Corfu island property.
06 / 42
No need to dine out with this kitchen at this Corfu island property.
07 / 42
This Corfu island property has comfortable indoor seating areas as well.
08 / 42
The bedrooms at this Corfu property are whimsical.
09 / 42
This bedroom at the Corfu property is on the romantic side.
10 / 42
Here's one of the bathrooms at the Corfu property.
11 / 42
For $1.17 million, you can get this completely furnished home on the Cyclades island of Andros.
12 / 42
This villa on the Cyclades island of Andros has a swimming pool and outdoor seating area.
13 / 42
This villa on the Cyclades island of Andros also has shaded outdoor eating areas. .
14 / 42
Andros is an island in the Cyclades archipelago.
15 / 42
This villas on the Cyclades island of Andros.has panoramic views from the pool.
16 / 42
The Anros Sariza villa has five bedrooms.
17 / 42
The Andros Sariza villa was built in 2006.
18 / 42
This Cycladic property, consisting of two residences, is on sale for $2.4 million.
19 / 42
This Cycladic property has a large outdoor pool.
20 / 42
This Cycladic property has a large outdoor pool.
21 / 42
This Cycladic property, known as Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea, has plenty of indoor space as well.
22 / 42
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
23 / 42
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
24 / 42
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
25 / 42
For $4.9 million, you can get this property on the popular island of Mykonos.
26 / 42
This Mykonos property has an infinity pool with views of the Aegean Sea.
27 / 42
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
28 / 42
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
29 / 42
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
30 / 42
Seashore Theory on Mykonos has a fully equipped kitchen.
31 / 42
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has six bedrooms.
32 / 42
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has six bedrooms, some with views of the sea.
33 / 42
Here is a bathroom at Seashore Theory in Mykonos.
34 / 42
Even the indoor dining area at Seashore Theory in Mykonos has views of the outdoors.
35 / 42
For $7.29 million, you can get this Corfu island mansion.
36 / 42
The $7.29 million mansion has a large outdoor pool.
37 / 42
The Emerald Bay villa on Corfu has five bedrooms.
38 / 42
Each of the five bedrooms in Emerald Bay on Corfu have en suite bathrooms.
39 / 42
Emerald Bay is nestled between the bays of Avlaki and Kassiopi in Corfu.
40 / 42
Emerald Bay is nestled between the bays of Avlaki and Kassiopi in Corfu.
41 / 42
Emerald Bay on Corfu has several common areas.
42 / 42
Emerald Bay has five bedrooms with views.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com