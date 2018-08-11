WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in the hospital after falling in her office Wednesday night, the Court announced in a statement on Thursday.

Ginsburg, 85, went home after the fall but continued to experience "discomfort overnight" and went to George Washington Hospital early Thursday. Tests revealed she fractured three ribs and she "was admitted for observation and treatment," according to the statement.

