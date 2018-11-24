Dutch police made an arrest Monday after finding thousands of euros stuffed inside a washing machine. The suspect's alleged crime? Money laundering.
The unnamed 24-year-old was arrested during a police search of a supposedly unoccupied house in west Amsterdam, according to a press release from police. Police were looking for unregistered residents when they discovered 350,000 euros — about $400,000 — hidden inside the washer.
In addition to the bundles of cash, authorities also confiscated several mobiles, a money counting machine and a firearm.
Police tweeted about the incident calling the discovery "a special find."
More: Police find $63K stashed above ceiling in priest's basement
More: Cops find $24 million hidden in suspect's wall
Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg