ALBANY, N.Y. — Political candidates waging battles over their personal tax returns isn't just for presidential races.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event in New York, Monday, April 2, 2018. Cuomo was touting the funds in the new state budget to help fix decrepit public housing in New York City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig, AP

It's a rite of passage for gubernatorial candidates in New York, too. And this year is no different.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his major opponents — Republican Marc Molinaro and Democrat Cynthia Nixon — are sparring over their income-tax returns and what they revealed.

Cuomo's campaign has needled his foes, calling on them to release 10 years of returns, while Molinaro has seized on the Democratic governor's property-tax situation. Nixon, meanwhile, released her 2017 return Friday.

So what have the tax returns showed? Here's a refresher.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo's campaign has needled his foes, calling on them to release 10 years of returns. Jamie Germano

There's a long history of statewide political candidates releasing their tax returns in New York.

Cuomo has made his returns available each year to reporters in Albany since running for attorney general in 2006, when he released the previous 14 years of returns.

The governor's 2017 return showed he had a federal adjusted gross income of $212,776, which was largely from $173,046 in wages as governor and $36,486 in dividends from his investments in a blind trust managed by AMG National Trust Bank.

He paid $41,765 in federal taxes. He paid $12,782 in state income taxes and donated $11,000 to charity, which went entirely to HELP USA, the housing charity Cuomo founded in 1986.

More: Andrew Cuomo to grant voting rights to paroled felons in New York

More: How New York plans to take guns from domestic abusers

Cuomo's tax returns from previous years showed his low-selling 2014 memoir netted him about $783,000 from HarperCollins, his publisher.

That worked out to about $245 for each of the 3,200 copies sold of the book, All Things Possible: Setbacks and Successes in Politics and Life.

Cuomo's campaign has touted his history of releasing his returns as a symbol of transparency, faulting Molinaro and Nixon's campaign for not releasing 10 years of returns.

"This is basic transparency," Cuomo said Thursday. "And when you don’t release taxes then people believe you have something to hide."

Molinaro, meanwhile, has also tried to seize on Cuomo's return, noting that it does not list any paid property taxes.

Cuomo has long maintained he splits all household expenses, including property taxes, with his longtime partner Sandra Lee, the Food Network star who owns the Westchester County home they share.

Lee and Cuomo are not married and file separately, so Lee's income-tax information is not on Cuomo's return.

Cynthia Nixon

Nixon's 2017 tax return was the most complicated of the bunch.

The Sex and the City star and education activist challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a Democratic primary, made a copy of her 2017 federal and state tax returns available to reporters Friday.

They showed she earned about $1 million in gross wages last year for her work as an actor. The wages were paid to an S corporation known as the Fickle Mermaid Corp.

The corporation wrote off a total of $911,486 in business and professional expenses, including a $400,000 salary paid to Nixon, which she paid taxes on personally.

That left Nixon and wife Christine Marinoni with a federal adjusted gross income of $619,799 after other deductions, capital gains and Marinoni's salary were taken into account.

More: Cynthia Nixon talks Trump and marijuana legalization on 'Wendy Williams'

More: Cynthia Nixon wins Working Families Party support against Andrew Cuomo

Nixon and Marinoni's personal returns show they paid $150,600 in federal taxes last year and $62,866 in New York state and New York City taxes, with smaller amounts of income tax paid in five other states related to Nixon's acting career.

The couple also gave more than $45,000 to dozens of charitable organizations through a foundation they set up to distribute grants.

Of that, $15,000 went to the Public Policy and Education Fund, an affiliate of Citizen Action, a liberal organization that has endorsed Nixon.

Candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon gestures while responding to a question during a news conference Monday, March 26, 2018, in Albany, N.Y.

Frank Franklin II, AP

Grants of $5,000 went to the Roundabout Theatre Company, a non-profit organization in Manhattan, and the North Star Fund, a Manhattan-based fund that issues grants to activist groups.

Nixon and Marinoni listed about $8,000 in personal donations to charity, though the individual charities weren't listed on the returns.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announces last month that he will run for governor.

Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal

Marc Molinaro

Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive and likely Republican gubernatorial nominee, released his 2017 tax return Thursday.

He released a single year's return, though it included a chart summarizing the past five years of he and his wife's income and taxes paid.

Molinaro and his wife, Corinne Adams, had a combined adjusted gross income of $174,048 in 2017, which was largely from Molinaro's $139,869 salary as county executive.

They paid $22,539 in federal taxes and $9,231 in state taxes.

Adams received about $27,000 for her job as marketing director for Tinkelman Brothers Development Corporation, a Poughkeepsie-area company led by Steven Tinkelman, who has contributed about $2,300 to Molinaro's political campaigns over the years.

Adams handles social media and marketing for the company and submits time sheets, according to Molinaro's campaign.

Molinaro's return shows he owns a rental property on Prince Street in Red Hook, collecting $27,000 in rent in 2017.

That came just short of covering the $27,835 in mortgage interest and taxes he paid on the property through the year, with Molinaro listing another $7,382 in depreciation costs.

He also withdrew about $7,000 from a retirement account last year. That was to help pay for a new house in Red Hook, Dutchess County, according to Molinaro's campaign.

"His account was closed because they needed the money towards purchasing their new home (Red Hook) that they pay taxes on," spokeswoman Katherine Delgado said in an email.

Molinaro listed one charitable contribution in 2017: $1,000 worth of furniture, clothing and household items donated to the Young Mission Outreach in Poughkeepsie.

Follow Jon Campbell on Twitter: @JonCampbellGAN

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com