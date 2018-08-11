ROSENBERG, Texas – A teacher attempted suicide inside a classroom while school was in session and later died at a local hosptial, school officials in Texas say.

According to school district officials, Jordan Halane, a fine arts teacher at Wessendorff Middle School in Rosenberg west of Houston, was found unconscious in his classroom Monday by another staff member.

In an email to parents, school principal Sonya Sanzo said medical personnel immediately responded. Halane was taken to Oak Bend Medical Center, where he later died.

Rosenberg police Lt. Justin Crocker said investigators determined his death to be a suicide, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Officials would not comment on the exact nature of Halane's death

Students were placed on a hold and remained in their classrooms. The children were unaware of the medical emergency, Sanzo said in her email.

She also said Halane's classroom is located in a portion of the campus that was not directly accessible to students.

“Unfortunately, we believe it was the teacher’s intent to harm himself." Sanzo wrote in the email. “There were no weapons on campus and students were never in any danger.”

Crisis counseling teams were available on campus all day Tuesday, she said.

The middle school is part of Lamar Consolidated Independent School District.

