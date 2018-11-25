As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend draws to a close, President Donald Trump took a moment Sunday on his Twitter feed to humbly thank someone he believes is owed a debt of gratitude: himself.
Specifically, the president thanked himself for the current low oil prices, although it was unclear what presidential policy he believed responsible for the cheap fuel costs.
"So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T)," he tweeted. "Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)!"
According to the International Energy Agency, oil supplies are already ample and production from Russia, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. is at record levels, which is driving prices down further.
On top of that, Iran has had higher-than-expected petroleum output because the Trump administration' extended waivers to Iran on oil exports despite reimposing sanctions on the country as the U.S. backs out of an Obama-era deal on its nuclear program.
And experts say the U.S. is pressuring Saudi Arabia to keep up production. Last week, Trump announced that he did not intend to impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, despite U.S. intelligence reports linking his death to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Trump's decision not to take action against the Saudi monarchy could give him leverage in the effort to keep up the country's oil production. On Wednesday, the president thanked Saudi Arabia for low oil prices in a tweet that came a day after the White House announced that it would not punish "the largest oil producing nation in the world" for a single journalist's murder.
Later Wednesday, Trump said he "just can't win with the Fake News Media" and lamented that the media was not focused on the gas prices he "pushed so hard" for.
Many Trump critics pounced on his "thank you President T" tweet Sunday, mocking the president for taking credit for lower gas prices and his choice of nicknames.
Contributing: Nathan Bomey and Janna Herron, USA TODAY; The Associated Press