asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Mother's Day is only one week away. If you haven't yet found Mom that perfect gift, check out thew best deals we found on Amazon. Any one of these could be perfect for her. And if you already took care of her present maybe you'll find something you've been wanting at a great price.

1. One of the best Instant Pots is 27% off

More functions than the DUO60 for nearly the same price.

Instant Pot

Once you own an Instant Pot, you'll understand why everyone else is so obsessed with them. It can saute, steam, slow-cook, make rice, yogurt, and cakes (yes, seriously), and so so much more. The pressure cooking feature is the best, though, as it allows you to cook meals that would usually take all day in under and hour. The Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 is the most popular model, but the Ultra 10-in-1 has a few extra features and a pretty LED screen, and it's currently on sale for $40 less than the list price, which is just $10 more than the 7-in-1.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra 6-Qt. 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $109.99 (Save $40)

2. Our favorite Kindle is $20 off

Give mom the gift of reading this year!

Amazon

Reading is one of the simple pleasures in life, and an e-reader makes it even easier to always have a book by your side. The Kindle Paperwhite is the best in the Kindle lineup, which, let's be honest, kind of has a monopoly on the e-reader market. And for good reason! Kindles have super long-lasting batteries, you can read them even in direct sunlight, and they're slim and lightweight enough to carry in a small purse or even a big pocket.

The Paperwhite stood out from the rest in our tests for its combination of great features, like white paper-like backlighting and adjustable screen brightness, and its perfect price point. Right now, the $120 device is down to $100 for Mother's Day.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader for $99.99 (Save $20)

3. This popular smart robot vacuum is back on sale

Control this vacuum with your phone or by asking Alexa.

Ecovacs

What's better than a vacuum that cleans for you? How about one you can control even when you're not home. Imagine being at work, finding out your parents are dropping by for a surprise visit, and your house is kind of a mess. You can use the app to start up the N79S and get at least one chore out of the way before you're even home. There's also an option to create cleaning schedules so you don't even need to think about it.

This model is the updated version of the N79, which we gave our Editors' Choice award to. The N79S offers Alexa compatibility, unlike its predecessor, and right now you can save $20 on the list price by clipping the coupon on the product page. We have seen this vacuum sell for less, but for the smart features you won't find a better deal on a smart robot vacuum right now.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79S for $219.98 (Save $30 when you clip the coupon)

4. The Amazon Echo Lineup is on sale this week

Any mom would be thrilled to get an Echo for Mother's Day.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Whether or not Mom is tech-savvy, an Echo smart speaker will surely delight her on Mother's Day. And Amazon has discounted four different models, so you have plenty of options to choose from. We've tried every Echo device Amazon offers to determine which is the best, and found that each has its place in any home. It all just depends what you want to use it for.

The Echo is the best overall Amazon smart speaker for its balance of price and features, and the Echo Spot won our Editors' Choice award because its screen adds a charming and surprisingly useful twist. The Dot is great is you're on a budget, but doesn't have the best audio quality for music streaming. And if your mom spends a lot of time in the kitchen, the Echo Show might be the perfect fit. Plus, if you get the Spot or the Show for you and Mom, you can easily make hands-free video calls to one another.

5. The best aromatherapy diffuser is $1 less than usual

Enjoy the way your home smells.

InnoGear

A dollar discount might not seem like a huge deal, but when I tell you this thing usually costs $17, it might make a bit more sense. Even more appealing is that this is the best essential oil diffuser we've ever tried. Not only goes is light up in seven different colors, but it's got a larger-than-average reservoir, so you can let it run for longer without needing to refill it. This also makes a fantastic Mother's Day gift if you're still searching for a great idea for Mom's special day next weekend.

Get the Innogear Essential Oil Aromatherapy Diffuser for $15.95 (Save $1)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com