The holidays are the best time to stock up on beauty products, thanks to stacked gift sets loaded with products at a fraction of their normal selling price: and they make fantastic gifts.

2018’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are live across beauty retailers—and they are some of the best we’ve ever seen. At Reviewed, we test thousands of products each year, so we've rounded up the best skincare, makeup, and hair care sales from your favorite retailers like Ulta, Sephora, Dermstore, and more. Here are the best of the best:

The best Black Friday 2018 beauty deals available now

Ulta

Ulta’s big sale kicks off with small gifts under $10 and $15 and sampler gift sets, which offer your giftee (or yourself!) a chance to try products before committing to a full-size purchase. Here are some favorites:

Sephora

Beauty giant Sephora's Black Friday beauty offerings feature gift sets priced at $50, $25, $15, and under (and some of the best offerings actually land in that sub-$15 category). Deals include favorites from Kat Von D, Clinique, Philosophy, Benefit, Versace, Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, First Aid Beauty, It Cosmetics, Milk, and more. Here are some of our favorites:

Dermstore

On November 23, take 30% off full-price items with code "FRIDAY," and 25% off from November 24-25 with code "WEEKEND." Our favorite deal, by far:

Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000 — $174.20 on Dermstore (Save 30%): This is our favorite hair dryer and is a steal. Deals that paired it with accessories have already sold out.

Bite Beauty

On Black Friday (November 23), get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, and a free five-piece kit with any $35 purchase with code "FRIDAY5." On Cyber Monday, the gift changes to a four-piece set.

Boxycharm

Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount from Black Friday through Cyber Monday (November 23-26).

Birchbox

Get 25% off when you spend more than $30.

Cover FX

Through November 25, get 25% off your entire purchase and free shipping, and a free gift of Celestial Custom Enhancer Drops on orders over $50.

e.l.f

Get 50% off orders of $30+ through November 26. Any purchase over $25 made in-store from November 19-26 earns a $25 holiday gift that includes an eyeshadow palette and baked highlighter.

Essence

Through November 26, get 40% off almost anything sitewide.

Glossier

Get 20% off and free shipping on all orders over $30.

It Cosmetics

Through November 25, get 20% off your order with promo code "ITFRIDAY." On Cyber Monday (November 26), take 25% off on orders of $30 or more and on purchases over $70, get a free Hello Lashes Mascara with promo code "CYBER25."

Kat Von D

On November 25 and 26, save 20% sitewide. On November 25, purchases of at least $50 come with a free makeup bag, mini Tattoo Liquid Eyeliner, and full-size Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lolita. (From November 22-24, you can get the same gift if you spend at least $75).

Lime Crime

From November 23-26, get 25% off sitewide. On Black Friday (November 23), get a Hot Stuff Brush Set with any order over $20, or on Cyber Monday, a free Beet It Velvetine lipstick with any order.

MAC

Through November 27, get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) and get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29.

Macy’s

Through November 24, get $10 gift sets from Origins, Philosophy, Esteé Lauder, and more, as well as discounted products and gifts with purchase.

Nars

Through November 27, get 20% off sitewide.

Saks Off Fifth

Through November 26, get 20% off beauty and fragrance.

Tarte

Get 30% off sitewide with code "FRIDAY30" on November 23.

Target

Buy one, get one 50% off kits on Black Friday (November 23).

Too Faced

From November 21-24, most full-priced items are 30% off, and you can purchase a $42 mystery bag with products valued at $123.

Urban Decay

From November 22-24, get 20% off everything and free ground shipping. From November 25-December 5, get 50% off a different product every day.

The best Black Friday deals on skincare

Algenist

From November 21-28, get 30% off sitewide.

Clarisonic

Get 20% off all sets from November 22-26.

Foreo

From November 23-30, get 25-30% off all devices.

L’Occitane

From November 25-28, get 20% off sitewide. On November 21-24, take 50% off six-piece travel sets.

La Roche-Posay

Get 30% off all orders on November 23 with code "BLACKFRIDAY2018." From November 24-December 1, get and 30% off all orders with code "CYBERWEEK2018."

Philosophy

On Black Friday (November 23), get 40% off your order.

Ren Skincare

From November 23-25, get 25% off sitewide. On November 25, get 30% off.

The best Black Friday deals on hair care, hair tools, and hair styling

The Beachwaver

From November 23-26, get 30% off sitewide with promo code "THANKS30."

Devacurl

On November 23, buy any two stylers, get one free.

Drybar

From November 15-25, get all Drybar styling tools for 20% off online and in-store.

Ghd

On November 23 and 26, get 25% off most gift sets and receive a free heat protectant spray with purchase.

Nume

From November 22-25, get 45% off sitewide with code "THANKS45" at checkout. On Cyber Monday (November 26), get 45% off with code "CYBER45," and 40% off on Tuesday November 27 with code "CYBER40."

Ouai

Through November 26, buy two full-sized products, get one 50% off with code "HALFOUAI."

R+Co

20% off orders over $50 with code "BLACK20."

