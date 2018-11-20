– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

The holidays are the best time to stock up on beauty products, thanks to stacked gift sets loaded with products at a fraction of their normal selling price: and they make fantastic gifts.

2018’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are beginning to drop across beauty retailers—and they are some of the best we’ve ever seen. At Reviewed, we test thousands of products each year, so we've rounded up the best skincare, makeup, and hair care sales from your favorite retailers like Ulta, Sephora, Dermstore, and more. Here are the best of the best:

The best Black Friday 2018 beauty deals available now

Ulta

Ulta’s big sale kicks off at 5 p.m. CT (6 p.m. ET) online Thanksgiving Day, and in stores at 6 p.m. local time on the holiday at most stores. There are small gifts under $10 and $15 and sampler gift sets, which offer your giftee—or you—a chance to try products before committing to a full-size purchase. Here are some favorites:

Sephora

Beauty giant Sephora released a sneak-peek of its Black Friday beauty offerings on its app November 15. While we’re only privy to some of the items that will go on sale on Friday, prepare for gift sets priced at $50, $25, $15, and under (and some of the best offerings actually land in that sub-$15 category). Deals include favorites from Kat Von D, Clinique, Philosophy, Benefit, Versace, Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, First Aid Beauty, It Cosmetics, Milk, and more. Here are some of our favorites:

Benefit Cosmetics Bang! Beauty Blowout set — $15 (Save $28)

Tarte Girl Boss Makeup Mini set — $15 (Save $19)

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration—for $15 (Save $27)

Too Faced Sexy Prime Time set — $12 (Save $12)

Philosophy Comfy, Cozy, Clean — $15 (Save $14)

Caudalie Face Cracker — $15 (Save $20)

Stila Little Big Shots Mini Eye Set — $15 (Save $7)

Sephora Collection Blend and Clean Sponge Set — $14 (Save $15)

Tarte Beach, Sleep, Repeat Mini Set — $10 (Save $17)

Milk Makeup The Cool Kids Duo — $14 (Save $8)

Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 or 3 — $15 (Save $14.50)

Kat Von D Lolita Lip Duo — $12 (Save $8)

Becca Drenched in Glow Mini Set — $15 (Save $35)

Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Happy Hour — $15 (Save $16)

Sephora Midnight Skincare Surprise — $10 (Save $10)

Bare Minerals Lunar Light Gen. Nude lip duo — $12 (Save $27)

Lancôme Dramatic Duo Mascara set — $15 (Save $14)

Clarisonic Radiant Skin Stocking-Stuffer — $15 (Save $33)

The best Black Friday deals on makeup, beauty, and fragrance

The best Black Friday Beauty deals 2018

BareMinerals

From November 25-26, get 25% off sitewide and free shipping. On November 22-23, get the Solar Spectrum Kit, which features 10 products, for $49 (down from $98).

Bite Beauty

On Black Friday (November 23), get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, and a free five-piece kit with any $35 purchase with code "FRIDAY5." On Cyber Monday, the gift changes to a four-piece set.

Boxycharm

Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount from Black Friday through Cyber Monday (November 23-26).

Cover FX

On November 20-25, get 25% off your entire purchase and free shipping, and a free gift of Celestial Custom Enhancer Drops on orders over $50.

e.l.f

Get 50% off orders of $30+ from November 22-26. Any purchase over $25 made in-store from November 19-26 earns a $25 holiday gift that includes an eyeshadow palette and baked highlighter.

Essence

From November 11-26, get 40% off almost anything sitewide.

It Cosmetics

From November 22-25, get 20% off your order with promo code "ITFRIDAY." On Cyber Monday (November 26), take 25% off on orders of $30 or more and on purchases over $70, get a free Hello Lashes Mascara with promo code "CYBER25."

Kat Von D

On November 25 and 26, save 20% sitewide. On November 25, purchases of at least $50 come with a free makeup bag, mini Tattoo Liquid Eyeliner, and full-size Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lolita. (From November 22-24, you can get the same gift if you spend at least $75).

Lime Crime

From November 23-26, get 25% off sitewide. On Black Friday (November 23), get a Hot Stuff Brush Set with any order over $20, or on Cyber Monday, a free Beet It Velvetine lipstick with any order.

MAC

From November 21 to November 27, get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) and get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29.

Macy’s

Starting November 21 at 3 p.m. through November 24, get $10 gift sets from Origins, Philosophy, Esteé Lauder, and more, as well as discounted products and gifts with purchase.

Nars

On November 22-27, get 20% off sitewide.

Saks Off Fifth

From November 20-26, get 20% off beauty and fragrance.

Target

Buy one, get one 50% off kits on Black Friday (November 23).

Too Faced

From November 21-24, most full-priced items are 30% off, and you can purchase a $42 mystery bag with products valued at $123.

Urban Decay

From November 22-24, get 20% off everything and free ground shipping. From November 25-December 5, get 50% off a different product every day.

The best Black Friday deals on skincare

The best Black Friday Cyber Weekend beauty deals 2018

Algenist

From November 21-28, get 30% off sitewide.

Clarisonic

Get 20% off all sets from November 22-26.

Dermstore

From November 16-22, take up to 25% off full-priced items with promo code "THANKS," and 25% off from November 24-25 with code "WEEKEND."

Foreo

From November 23-30, get 25-30% off all devices.

L’Occitane

From November 25-28, get 20% off sitewide. On November 21-24, take 50% off six-piece travel sets.

La Roche-Posay

Get 30% off all orders on November 23 with code "BLACKFRIDAY2018." From November 24-December 1, get and 30% off all orders with code "CYBERWEEK2018."

Philosophy

On Black Friday (November 23), get 40% off your order.

Ren Skincare

From November 23-25, get 25% off sitewide. On November 25, get 30% off.

The best Black Friday deals on hair care, hair tools, and hair styling

The best Black Friday beauty deals 2018

The Beachwaver

From November 23-26, get 30% off sitewide with promo code "THANKS30."

Devacurl

On November 23, buy any two stylers, get one free.

Drybar

From November 15-25, get all Drybar styling tools for 20% off online and in-store.

Ghd

On November 23 and 26, get 25% off most gift sets and receive a free heat protectant spray with purchase.

Nume

From November 22-25, get 45% off sitewide with code "THANKS45" at checkout. On Cyber Monday (November 26), get 45% off with code "CYBER45," and 40% off on Tuesday November 27 with code "CYBER40."

Ouai

From November 19-26, buy two full-sized products, get one 50% off with code HALFOUAI.

