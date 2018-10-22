Don't wait for Black Friday to get amazing deals. Here are all the best ones we've seen so far.

Somehow, it's already November. That means snowy weather is here, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are close behind, and the holidays are rapidly approaching. Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we are here to help.

Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.

To help you find not only the biggest savings and sales leading up to Black Friday, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Our 5 favorite deals right now

TVs and Other Tech

Don't miss a chance to snag the best true wireless earbuds at their lowest price ever.

Kitchen and Cooking

Luxury cookware makes a great gift for the holidays.

Laundry and Cleaning

The V7 is amazing for cleaning up the house, the car, and everything else that gets dirty.

Home and Outdoor

Get the best disposable razors for the best price ever.

Lifestyle

Help someone learn more about themselves with a DNA kit for the holidays.

23andMe DNA Kit—$69 on Amazon (Save $30) : This was one of the hottest items for Black Friday 2017, so it's no surprise we're already seeing the price drop.If you're thinking if gifting this to someone, get it early because it sold out fast last year.

: This was one of the hottest items for Black Friday 2017, so it's no surprise we're already seeing the price drop.If you're thinking if gifting this to someone, get it early because it sold out fast last year. Mynt Shiatsu Foot Massager—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $30) with the code "M2710111": Treat yourself or a loved one to a foot massage anytime.

Smart Home

Make sure your door is always locked with a smart lock you can control from your phone.

Parenting

