  1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99): This is one of the best Black Friday deals of the year. It's brand new and more than half off. Insane.
  2. AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative. You can also get it at Amazon for the same price.
  3. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
  4. Ecovacs Deebot N79W—$149.99 at Target (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now.
  5. Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018. It's available at Target for the same price too.
  6. Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still thing it's a good buy.
  7. KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$223.99 at Amazon (Save $55): Only a few colors are left at this price on our favorite mixer. It's the same price at Macy's too!
  8. LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
  9. L.L. Bean Weekend Sale—Save 20% on clothing and outerwear with the code "THANKS20." Plus, get a $10 gift card if you spend $50 or more and save 25% on slippers—like these wicked good ones—with code "WICKED25."

Editor's Note: We made a mistake. During Black Friday, we listed a deal on the new, waterproof Kindle Paperwhite. The model on sale is actually the older, non-waterproof Paperwhite. We still think it's one of the best e-readers, but if you wanted the new version, we're sorry if this caused any issues for you. Amazon will accept returns, for a full refund, through Jan. 31.

  • Algenist—Get 30% off sitewide through November 28 with the code "GLOWON."
  • Becca—Take 30% off the entire site.
  • Bed Head—Get 20% off sitewide. 
  • Bite Beauty—Get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, and a free four-piece kit with any $35 purchase with code "MONDAY4."
  • Boxycharm—Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount through November 26.
  • Birchbox—Get 10% off orders $30+, 15% off orders $50+, or 25% off orders $75+.
  • ClarisonicGet 20% off all sets through November 26. 
  • Cover FX—Get 25% off your entire purchase and free shipping, and a free gift of Celestial Custom Enhancer Drops on orders over $50.
  • Dermstore—Take up to 30% with code "MONDAY" on brands like Sunday Riley, Dermalogica, and Devacurl. 
  • e.l.f—Get 50% off orders of $30+ through November 26. Any purchase over $25 made in-store from November 19-26 earns a $25 holiday gift that includes an eyeshadow palette and baked highlighter.
  • Essence—Through November 26, get 40% off almost anything sitewide. 
  • Foreo—Get 25-30% off all devices.
  • Glossier—Get 20% off and free shipping on all orders over $30.
  • It Cosmetics—Take 25% off on orders of $30 or more and on purchases over $70, get a free Hello Lashes Mascara with promo code "CYBER25." 
  • Kat Von D—Save 20% sitewide. 
  • Lime Crime—Get 25% off sitewide and a free Beet It Velvetine lipstick with any order.
  • La Roche-PosayFrom November 24-December 1, get 30% off all orders with code "CYBERWEEK2018."
  • L’OccitaneFrom November 25-28, get 20% off sitewide. 
  • MAC—Through November 27, get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) and get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29.
  • Murad—Get 30% off site ide and free shipping with the code “CYBER30.”
  • Nars—Through November 27, get 20% off sitewide.
  • Nordstrom—Get a $50 certificate to spend in January with every $250 purchase, and up to 60% off many products.
  • PhilosophyGet 40% off your order and a free Cinnamon Bun body wash with purchases $50+ with code "CYBER2018". 
  • R+Co—Get 25% off when you spend over $75 with the code “CYBER25.”
  • Saks Off Fifth—Through November 26, get 20% off beauty and fragrance.
  • Sephora—Save up to 50% on favorite brands like Benefit, Too Faced, Clinique, and more.
  • Tarte—Get 25% off sitewide with code "CYBER." 
  • Too Faced—Save 30% on sale items, and get a $42 mystery bag with products valued at $123.
  • Urban Decay—Through December 5, get 50% off a different product every day. 
  • Ulta—Get free shipping on orders more than $35 and $10 off any purchase of $50 or more with code "CYBERMON18," and free shipping over $50. As far as free gifts with purchases, there are plenty: get a 22-piece makeup bag with any $75 purchase, or get a plush robe or throw blanket with any $50 fragrance purchase. 

