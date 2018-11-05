It's summertime! For some, that means suntan lotion — for us, it means grabbing remotes, making sure our controllers have full batteries and hitting up air-conditioned movie houses.

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) gets big in his Giant-Man form in "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

MARVEL STUDIOS

In this week's episode of The Mothership, USA TODAY's geek culture podcast, we're looking at what we're most looking forward to in pop culture the next few months. First, the team's picking from their respective beats — Brian on movies, Kelly on TV, Brett on video games — and then a free-for-all round for what's got them psyched.

