Vitamix / Victorinox

This week, the internet is chock full of incredible deals, from savings on tech gadgets and video games to top-notch cooking tools. We sifted through all of them to bring you the best of the best, including many of the best products we've ever tested as well as popular items you'll love and some great retail sales. We'll be updating this post every day through Friday, so be sure to check back daily for new deals and ways to save on the things you want and need.

1. Our favorite affordable chef's knife is only $30

Chop through Thanksgiving dinner.

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

Whether you need to chop a ton of veggies or crave a Thanksgiving turkey, you're going to want a solid chef's knife. This one from Victorinox is the best affordable chef's knife we've ever tested. We loved it because because it stood up to some of the more expensive models in terms of sharpness and chopping power. Right now, it's on sale for $30, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen this yea. Considering a high-end chef's knife can cost well over $100, we think this is a pretty impressive deal for a knife that's typically $45

Get the Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife on Amazon for $30 (Save $15)

2. A set of awesome reusable straws is under $6

Stop wasting so much plastic—switch to reusable straws for less than $6.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Whether you want to reduce your waste without giving up your straw habit or you just want your instagram smoothie pics to look fancier, these stainless steel straws are the perfect choice. After we tested all sorts of reusable straws, we named these the best value. Typically, you can get this four-pack for just under $7, but right now it's even more affordable at $5.89! We love that the set includes a straw brush so you don't have to worry about how you'll get them clean.

Get the SipWell Stainless Steel 4-Pack for $5.89 on Amazon (Save $1)

3. One of the best TVs of the year is $500 off

Don't miss out on this exclusive deal!

Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

If you've been thinking about upgrading your entertainment set up, you might want to consider a QLED TV. These TVs have some of the best contrast and brightness money can buy, making whatever you're watching look that much better. The Samsung Q9FN QLED TV is our favorite QLED TV and one of the best TVs we've ever tested.

Normally, the Q9FN costs $3,000, which is pretty expensive for any TV. But we managed to get an exclusive offer from Massdrop that knocks $500 off the cost, making it the lowest price we've seen. You can get the 65-inch Q9FN for just $2,499.99 now through Friday, October 19. If you want something even bigger, the 75-inch is also on sale for $3,999.99 (that's $1,000 in savings!). Just choose the size you want at checkout.

Get the 65-Inch Samsung Q9FN QLED TV on Massdrop for $2,499.99 (Save $500)

4. The most popular DNA testing kit is $30 less than usual

Find your true heritage and then some.

AncestryDNA

Curious about your actual heritage? Get a DNA testing kit. Not only can you find out your actual heritage, but you can also find a potential long lost relative in the process. Last Christmas, I tried out AncestryDNA and the process was pretty easy to use. I just spit in a tube, mailed it off, and a few weeks later I found out I'm basically a hodgepodge of European. I wasn't as successful at finding any long lost relatives, but with over 10 million users and counting, you might be more successful than I was.

With more than 10 million people and growing in their database, the site is constantly being updated with new regions and a more accurate breakdown of your heritage, so you can keep looking back for any changes or new matches. Right now, you can get the AncestryDNA kit for $30 off as part of Family Heritage Month.

Get the AncestryDNA Testing Kit for $69 (Save $30)

5. Upgrade to the best smart lights ever and save 30%

Fill your home with your favorite colors with the help of Philips Hue smart bulbs.

Reviewed

LED bulbs can save a ton of energy compared to incandescent. They also last for years and years, which means no more dealing with bulb burn-out. And you can make an even bigger change by opting for smart LED bulbs. Philips Hue makes the best smart bulbs out there by a landslide, and right now you can save 30% on a starter kit with two bulbs and the hub. The light strip that works with it (you need the hub to use the strip, but it's included in the starter kit) is also discounted 20% and makes a great accent light.

These lights are extra fun because you can control them from your phone or with your smart assistant, and they can be tuned to any colors you could ever want. You can even set schedules to ensure you never leave the lights on all night or to deter criminals when you're on vacation!

6. Save up to 75% at Houzz's Anniversary Sale

Get the home decor you want for less.

Houzz

If you've been itching to redecorate your home, you're in luck. Houzz is having a massive sale to celebrate its 9th anniversary, and you can find savings up to 75% on everything from furniture to decor, including best-sellers, budget picks, and more. It's a great time to try a new style or just replace some of your more worn furniture.

Shop the Houzz Anniversary Sale

7. A supercharged blender for better smoothies is 30% off

This blender is is so versatile. What are you waiting for?

Vitamix

Whether you wake up with a smoothie every day or you make a lot of soups and sauces, you'll need a powerful blender to pulverize and liquify your ingredients. Vitamix makes some of the best blenders out there, and right now you can get this one for the lowest price it's ever been. Typically selling for $450, it's discounted to just $320 on Amazon, a whopping $130 off. In addition to a 64-ounce container large enough to make smoothies for the whole family, the 1371 model is also great for hot foods. Why? The blades whip things up so fast that you can let it run for about six minutes to heat up your ingredients!

Get the Vitamix 1372 Professiona-Grade Blender on Amazon for $319.95 (Save $129.05)

8. A solid cordless drill set for 40% off

This kit is a great choice to make those occasional projects around the house much easier.

Bosch

If all you have at home is a basic tool set, it's time to consider adding a power drill to your collection. Why? These things make is SO MUCH easier to tackle odd jobs around the house, from building furniture to tightening screws on pot and pan handles and more. Bosch doesn't have the same torque power as the best cordless drills, and its battery isn't quite as powerful, but for basic tasks, these power tools are sure to get the job done. We typically think Bosch's tools are overpriced, but this sale includes two drills, two batteries, a charger, and a carrying case, all for under $100, making it a stellar opportunity to buy.

Get the Bosch 12V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit (Drill/Driver and Impact Driver) for $98 (Save $68.85)

9. Glowing Halloween accessories for 20% off

Make Halloween brighter than ever!

PartySticks

Whether you want to make your kids as visible as possible for trick-or-treating or you're throwing a party and want to delight your guests with unusually charming party favors, Amazon's Deal of the Day on glow sticks and LED glasses is worth checking out. There are a handful of products for sale, but only these two had reliable, quality reviews. The LED glasses are reusable and light up in four different colors, and the glow sticks, well you get 300 of them for $16. You could use them for years, give them away to trick-or-treaters, or create a fun costume by taping them to an all-black outfit.

10. Stock up on healthy snacks for 30% off

Skip the chips and reach for some tasty trail mix or fancy nuts next time you're peckish.

Amazon

Amazon has its own brands of food called Happy Belly and Wickedly Prime. I (Samantha) have tried a few different things from this product line and while I wouldn't recommend the shredded cheese, the trail mix and other snacky foods are on point. This Thursday, Amazon's running a Deal of the Day on their nuts and trail mix from these two brands, with prices starting as low as $7.

Check out Amazon's 30% discounts on Happy Belly and Wickedly Prime nuts and trail mix

Other great deals and sales on the internet

