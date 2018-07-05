These deals are insane.

iLife / Instant Pot

Happy Tuesday! Mother's Day is slowing approaching and if you're still haven't gotten a gift, don't panic. You still have time. Plus, Amazon has so many incredible deals and price drops on some of our favorite products today that make great gifts and will save you a bit of cash. There's an incredible Instant Pot sale and deals on DNA kits, so matter what you go with, it'll be something Mom will love.

1. This Instant Pot is down to its lowest price ever

This Instant Pot can replace so many other kitchen gadgets.

Instant Pot

The Instant Pot is the ultimate kitchen gadget. With the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, you can basically cook anything in it. The upgraded Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 pressure cooker has been on sale for $110 for the past week, but it dropped in price again and is now the same price as the OG Instant Pot model. The new central dial is really easy to use, and there are new features like altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button to bring your Instant Pot cooking to the next level.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.96 and save $50

2. The best affordable robot vacuum is crazy cheap right now

Hire a robot to help with the cleaning.

iLife

Vacuuming is my least favorite chore. Thankfully, robot vacuums exist to keep floors tidy in between deep cleanings. The iLife A4S is the best affordable robot vacuum we've ever tested because it kept up with the more expensive models. It does take a bit more time to clean a room, but it'll get the job done when you run it while you're out of the house. The A4S originally cost $250 and now typically goes for $200. Right now, however, you can use the code "DEARMOM7" to get the A4S for $149. This is the lowest price we've seen since 2017 and it makes a great gift for Mother's Day (hint, hint).

Get the iLife A4S Robot Vacuum for $148.95 with the code "DEARMOM7" and save $47

3. This high-powered flashlight can be recharged

No batteries? No problem!

Anker

You never know when you will find yourself needing a powerful flashlight. There are those times when the power goes out, when you're walking the dogs at night, or when find yourself in a small, dark space. Although this one from Anker doesn't last as long as our favorite affordable flashlight (only 6 hours of continuous use), its 900-lumen Cree LED is twice as bright and it still stands up to heavy rains. It's also rechargeable, which means you won't have to go digging for those odd-sized batteries that most flashlights tend to use.

Get the Anker Bolder LC90 Flashlight for $20.99 and save $5

4. The best nonstick pan is at its lowest price of the year

Cook with no oil in a nonstick pan.

Calphalon

It's so cumbersome to aggressively scrub a pan after slaving away in the kitchen. That's why it's important to invest in a nonstick pan for all your stovetop cooking needs. This one from Calphalon is the best we've ever tested because it makes cooking a breeze with its smooth surface. Right now, it's at its lowest price of the year on Amazon.

Get the Calphalon Contemporary Nonstick 10" Pan for $29.99 and save $10

5. These DNA testing kits are 20% off for Mother's Day

Everyone is curious about where they come from, right? That's why DNA tests have been so popular recently. 23andMe is one of the best DNA kits out there, up there with AncestryDNA, and right now you can get their kits for 20% off. Not only can you (or your mom) determine your heritage and see potential DNA matches, but they also give you the option to see how your DNA relates to your health. You might even find a long-lost relative.

