Happy Friday! The weekend is rapidly approaching and we all desperately need a distraction from our actual work. I believe the best way to do so is with some online shopping. Right now, Amazon has great deals on products you probably were going to get anyways, so you might as well save while getting something you'll love. Whether you've been eyeing that pair of wireless headphones or want to upgrade the last weeks of summer grilling, there's something for you.

1. Our favorite true wireless earbuds are actually on sale

We were shocked by how much we love AirPods.

Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

No longer are the days that we accidentally interrupt out music by disconnecting our headphone wires while jamming out—thanks to truly wireless headphones. Although it may look a bit silly having single 'buds hanging from your ears, Apple AirPods are the best truly wireless earphones out there (our tester was skeptical at first, but had to admit they're superior). They're lightweight, connect easily to Apple products, and are completely wireless. Bonus: They sound much better than their wired counterparts and also comes with a simple charging and impressive battery life.

Right now, they're on sale on Amazon. The $14 discount might not seem like that much, but Apple products rarely go on sale, and finding a deal on them on Amazon is even rarer, making this a truly incredible deal.

Get the Apple Airpods True Wireless Earbuds for $144.98 and save $14 .02

Looking to spend less than $100? Anker's Soundcore Liberty Lite True Wireless Earbuds are on sale as well. They're usually $79.99, but you can get them for $64.99 with the code "SDCLBT66."

2. The best affordable grill tongs

Grill your way to the end of summer.

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

We have approximately one month left of summer and grill season is still in full swing and you're going to want a good set of grill tongs for all your grilling and flipping needs. After testing a variety of grill tongs, we gave these ones from Weber our Best Value award. We loved these tongs because they didn't feel too heavy and although they're better suited for larger foods, we think they're still a great choice for their price point. Right now, they're at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Weber 6610 Original Tongs $11.92 and save $1.07

3. A charcoal grill to get in on summer barbecues

Upgrade your grill while it's still warm outside.

Reviewed

Before you get the grill tongs, you're going to want to make sure you have a solid grill to actually grill with for the rest of the summer. The Weber Original 22" Kettle Grill is the best charcoal grill we've ever tested and right now, it's at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen in black. It's our favorite because it's super easy to set up, heats up quickly, and isn't difficult to maintain. Plus, you'll get that amazing flavor only charcoal grills can provide at an incredible price.

Get the Weber Original 22" Kettle Grill for $127 and save $22

4. A fast wireless charging pad for some quick juice

Take advantage of your phone's wireless charging capabilities.

Anker

If your phone has wireless charging capabilities, why the heck aren't you taking advantage of it? This wireless charging pad from Anker can charge your phone up to 30% faster than other wireless chargers, has a built-in cooling system so your phone won't overheat, can charge through cases, and has a non-slip surface. Right now, you can save 20% with the code "POWERAAA."

Get the Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Pad for $31.99 and save $8 with the code "POWERAAA"

5. A great affordable chef's knife for the kitchen

Let's get chopping!

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

Any novice chef will know that a dull, cheap knife makes chopping veggies difficult or worse, can lead to a cut finger. If you're doing any sort of food chopping, you might want to grab the best affordable chef's knife we've ever tested. Right now, it's on sale for just under $30, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. We love this Victorinox chef's knife because it stood up to some of the more expensive models in terms of sharpness and chopping power.

Get the Victorinox Fibrox Pro 8-Inch Chef's Knife for $29.19 and save $ 15.76

