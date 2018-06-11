Get great deals for the holidays.

Black Friday is slowly approaching, which also means retailers are already rolling out some good sales for the early holiday rush. Right now, you can find great deals and price drops on Amazon for items you were probably already planning on buying as gifts or just to treat yourself. Today we found great deals that the whole family will enjoy from games to cooking products. Also a friendly reminder: if you have time to do some online shopping, you definitely have time to vote!

1. Board games and toys for family game night

Stock up for family game night.

As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, you can get 30% off toy favorites from Hasbro. This includes classic board games like Connect Four, Scrabble, and Cranium as well as toys from Nerf, Play-Doh, and Playskool. This deal is for today only, making it a great time to stock up on toys for your kids, nieces, nephews, and neighbors or to get a few new board games for family game night.

Get 30% off toy favorites from Hasbro

2. A luxury ice maker you know you want

Upgrade your cocktails with nugget ice.

Nugget ice is superior to regular ice. Their small shape evenly cools down drinks and is much easier to chew—if you're into that sort of thing. When we tested the Opal Nugget Ice Maker, we were blown away by how perfectly shaped the ice was and how easy it was to use. Right now, it's back down to its lowest price on Amazon. But even with $50 off, it's still pretty pricey for $448. But if you know some one who considers themselves a mixologist or is just obsessed with the nugget ice served at Sonic, we think it'll make a great gift.

Get the Opal Nugget Ice Maker for $448 (Save $51)

3. A Dutch oven that's actually affordable

Get a Dutch oven without spending a fortune.

Cast iron Dutch ovens are one of the best and iconic ways to cook because they can literally do it all. You can make a stew, saute veggies, or even make a loaf of bread in there. But well-known brands like Le Creuset (cough, cough) will cost you an arm and a leg to do so. Thankfully, there are more affordable options that work just as well like this one from Lodge. Right now, it's even more affordable because it's back down to its lowest price on Amazon.

Get the Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $54.90 (Save $15.26)

4. Our favorite affordable pillows are back on sale

Sweet dreams.

Those pillows you've had since college are probably disgusting. They're one of those items that you never think about washing, meaning they're loaded with filth, dirt, grime, and drool. Gross. If you're looking for a replacement without having to spend too much, you might want to check out these ones from Sleep Restoration. Not only are they the best affordable pillows we've ever tested, but they're also down to the lowest price we've ever seen. This brings a whole new meaning to "sweet dreams."

Get the Sleep Restoration Bed Pillow 2-Pack for $28.99 (Save $6)

5. A car charger for your Thanksgiving road trip

You're going to want a car charger when you're stuck in Thanksgiving traffic.

Thanksgiving is almost upon us, which means will all be loading up in cars just to sit in hours of traffic to go to the closest relatives house. During the big road trip, your phone battery drains pretty quickly between listening to music on your phone and using GPS navigation. Trust me you do not want to be on a road trip with a dead phone, which is why you should invest in a solid USB car charger—like this one from Maxboost. After testing several car chargers, this one was our runner-up because it charged phones the quickest (less than two hours) and has two ports for devices. Right now, it's down to one of the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Maxboost Car Charger for $8.40 and save $1.59

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

