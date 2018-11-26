— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

As the hours wind down, the holiday shopping continues. Deals have extended well past Black Friday, and we have found the best deals for you right now, making this weekend a prime time to save you both money and hours spent wandering around the mall.

If you're having trouble finding the right gift, think about getting a robot vacuum, because no one wants to spend more time cleaning their floors. The only problem is that there are so many models of robot vacuums to choose from. Not to worry, the experts at Reviewed have you covered.

The Best Black Friday 2018 Robot Vacuum Deals

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com