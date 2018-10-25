This luxury airline is giving you the chance to celebrate New Year's Eve in the sky – twice!

Crystal AirCruises offers a "New Year Double Countdown Celebration," which allows passengers to travel "across time" to experience New Year's in Tokyo and then Las Vegas.

The whole experience, which begins in Hong Kong, lasts a total of seven days and six nights of wining and dining – and will put you back about $26,000.

The first stop is the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba hotel, where travelers experience the first of the two New Year's countdowns along with an exclusive dinner party and a Sumo wrestling demonstration.

After experiencing a fireworks display over Tokyo Disneyland, travelers are then whisked away on the airline's 88-guest aircraft to Las Vegas, where they stay at the iconic Caesars Palace Las Vegas for a private dinner party, Céline Dion concert and firework viewing.

Travelers are also given free time to explore the city before returning back to Hong Kong.

Talk about starting the new year off in style!

