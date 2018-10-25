This luxury airline is giving you the chance to celebrate New Year's Eve in the sky – twice!

Crystal AirCruises offers a "New Year Double Countdown Celebration," which allows passengers to travel "across time" to experience New Year's in Tokyo and then Las Vegas. 

The whole experience, which begins in Hong Kong, lasts a total of seven days and six nights of wining and dining – and will put you back about $26,000.

The first stop is the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba hotel, where travelers experience the first of the two New Year's countdowns along with an exclusive dinner party and a Sumo wrestling demonstration.

After experiencing a fireworks display over Tokyo Disneyland, travelers are then whisked away on the airline's 88-guest aircraft to Las Vegas, where they stay at the iconic Caesars Palace Las Vegas for a private dinner party, Céline Dion concert and firework viewing.

Travelers are also given free time to explore the city before returning back to Hong Kong.

Talk about starting the new year off in style!

Family-friendly New Year's Eve parties
01 / 17
Boston's First Night New Year's Eve celebrations include fireworks, laser displays and a parade.
02 / 17
Boston's First Night New Year's Eve celebrations include fireworks, laser displays and a parade.
03 / 17
Children who can stay up until midnight will be dazzled by fireworks over Boston Harbor.
04 / 17
Austin, the self-proclaimed live music capital of the world, hosts a huge New Year's Eve hoe-down featuring four stages.
05 / 17
Austin's New Year's Eve event has a a kids' area with age-appropriate activities and food.
06 / 17
While it's getting late to book, there's still a chance to sail into 2018 on a Disney cruise.
07 / 17
Disney theme parks offer elaborate New Year's Eve celebrations.
08 / 17
Panama City Beach, Fla., celebrates the new year by dropping not just one ball, but 10,000 inflatable ones.
09 / 17
Those with the energy to make it until midnight can count down another ball drop, this one an 800-pound LED-lit one, also shaped like a beach ball.
10 / 17
Santa Fe, New Mexico's capital, celebrates New Year's in the city's historic plaza. The gathering includes piñon bonfires, hot chocolate and fireworks at midnight.
11 / 17
The Santa Fe Botanical Garden hosts a sparkling GLOW festival throughout the holiday season, culminating in a kid's New Year's Eve countdown.
12 / 17
New Orleans celebrates New Year's Eve all day, with museum events, parades, fireworks and a fleur-de-lis drop.
13 / 17
New Orleans celebrates New Year's Eve all day, including a noon balloon drop and crafts at the Louisiana Children's Museum.
14 / 17
At midnight on New Year's Eve in Hershey, Pa., a dazzling 300-pound, 7-foot Hershey's Kiss descends from the sky in ChocolateTown Square.
15 / 17
Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Va., glows every year with one of the nation's biggest holiday displays, featuring more than 8 million lights.
16 / 17
Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Va., glows every year with one of the nation's biggest holiday displays, featuring more than 8 million lights.
17 / 17
At the Seattle Children's Museum, kids can welcome the new year beginning at 11 a.m., with countdowns throughout the day at this international event. Special themed activities represent featured countries, like India, Russia, France and Morocco.
