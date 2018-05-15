Matt Thompson, of Garden City, built this Michigan-shaped wooden lawn chair that pours wine.

If you're too lazy to get up for a glass of rosé this summer, this lawn chair's got you covered.

A Detroit man used his woodworking skills to build a chair that pours glasses of wine with the pull of a lever.

Matt Thompson, 48, works fire protection maintenance at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor and runs Thompson Woodworks in his spare time.

Thompson's been working on this chair for a while. He said last fall that he was working on a wine chair with pulleys and springs, but wouldn't reveal too many details of it at the time to keep it a surprise.

In the video Thompson's wife, Hollie, can be seen trying out the wine chair, with music provided by his son's band, "The Crampton Brothers."

Thompson went viral last year when he posted a video of his chair that delivered canned drinks down a chute from a cooler shaped like Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

That video was shared nearly 200,000 times in four months and viewed nearly 9.9 million times.

Although hundreds of people have expressed interest in buying one of Thompson's creations, he said it's impractical to sell them. He said his Michigan beer/pop chair took more than 100 hours to make and he spent about $400-500 on the wood alone.

Elisha Anderson contributed to this report. Follow Brian Manzullo on Twitter @BrianManzullo

