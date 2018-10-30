Toyota Supra

Toyota released this teaser image of the hood of the 2020 Toyota Supra, marking the sports car's revival about two decades after it was discontinued.

Toyota plans to revive the Supra sports car and reveal the 2020 production model at the Detroit auto show in January.

The Japanese automaker on Tuesday confirmed what it called "one of the worst-kept secrets in the auto industry": The Supra is back from the dead.

The company had teased Supra fans in March at the Geneva Motor Show, where it revealed a concept version of the sports car geared for the racetrack. That vehicle, dubbed the GR Supra Racing concept, was billed as the final step on the road toward a production model for a new Supra.

Toyota told USA TODAY earlier this month that it would announce more in 2019.

Now, the Supra's official debut is set: It will arrive at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January.

The automaker also announced it would auction off a "one-of-a-kind" first production version of the Supra for charity at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Jan. 19.

Toyota first introduced the Celica Supra in 1979. Later known as the Supra, it was discontinued about 20 years ago despite a cult following.

