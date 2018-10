Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that he won't attend a summit in Saudi Arabia, amid ongoing questions over the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Just met with @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo and we have decided, I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia," Mnuchin tweeted.

