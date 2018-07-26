WASHINGTON – The Trump administration will formally lay out a plan as early as next week to revisit strict fuel-economy standards that had been set in motion under President Barack Obama, according to Andrew Wheeler, the new acting head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Automakers, state officials, environmentalists and federal regulators had agreed in 2012 to increase vehicle efficiency to an average 34.5 mpg by 2016 across the fleet of American cars and trucks, with the standard then slated to rise yearly until it hits 54.5 mpg by the end of 2025.

In an interview Thursday with USA TODAY, Wheeler argued that Obama acted prematurely when he increased the fuel-efficiency requirements before leaving office in 2017 and that the issue needs further review.

"They jumped the gun," Wheeler said. "It was a political attempt to try to move up the process and what we're doing is taking the deliberative process of looking at the midyear review the way it was originally intended to be done."

EPA is expected to make a joint announcement with the Department of Transportation offering alternatives to the scheduled fuel-efficiency standards.

Wheeler, who took over from embattled former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt earlier this month, said the announcement is “probably coming out next week.”

“We're proposing a list of options. We have a preferred option but I don't want to get ahead of the actual proposal before it goes out,” he said.

The move is likely to be welcomed by U.S. automakers but will set up a fight with environmental groups and California, the most populous state and a leader in fuel efficiency.

President Donald Trump has long made clear he wanted to revisit the Obama-era mileage policies and in April, Pruitt said the administration would begin the process but he gave no details.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers had sought a withdrawal of the higher fuel standards, arguing they would impose hefty costs and limit consumer options.

Anticipating a retreat from tougher standards, Tom Carper of Delaware, the top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said last week during a Capitol Hill hearing he fears the Trump administration "is looking to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory instead of working responsibly to achieve consensus."

The decision is not expected to directly address a related but separate issue of whether the EPA will revoke the waiver California received under the Clean Air Act to impose tougher fuel efficiency rules on cars and light trucks.

But environmentalists say the issues are tied to each other. They worry a decision to scrap the Obama-era standards would make it tougher for California to demand better gas mileage from carmakers.

Auto manufacturers are divided on the best course of action.

“Our priorities for modernizing the standards include the need for one national set of requirements where California and the federal government come to a nationwide agreement," according to a statement from General Motors. "We look forward to reviewing the proposed standards once public and are committed to working with all parties to help achieve these goals.”

A Ford spokesperson pointed to a recent column from CEO Jim Hackett and Chairman Bill Ford saying, “We support increasing clean car standards through 2025 and are not asking for a rollback.”

Fiat Chrysler declined comment.

A spokesman for the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers said he wanted to see the proposal before commenting.

