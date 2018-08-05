New Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani hasn't even been on the job publicly for a full week, but he's making the jobs of late-night comedians easy with his much-maligned media blitz, during which Seth Meyers says, "It's like he's challenged himself to confess to at least one crime per interview!"

Here's what comedians had to say about him Monday night:

Late Night with Seth Meyers

After playing a clip of Trump saying Guiliani, who had only been on the job for one day, "would get his facts straight," Meyers added, "Yeah, give the kid a break. He's only 73, going on Nosferatu."

Making Giuliani's performance the theme of Monday's "Closer Look" segment, Meyers noted, "He's a former mayor and U.S. attorney who's now the lawyer for the president of the United States and Trump talks about him like he's a trainee at Chipotle. 'Excuse me, he just started yesterday. He's a great guy. Rudy, you gotta tuck the tortilla!' "

He continued: "Rudy, in an attempt to get Trump off the hook for possibly violating campaign-finance law, revealed that Trump had lied" to reporters on Air Force One last month when he said he didn't know about lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.

"So either he was lying then or he's lying now and that's really Alec Baldwin on the plane," the comedian mused. The bottom line? "Trump's only move when he lies is to lie so confidently that you'll think you're crazy."

Meyers also made a couple of predictions.

First, he ventured that, based on Trump's penchant for discussing sensitive legal issues while standing in front of a loud jet engine, "He's only going to agree to an interview with Robert Mueller if they do it on a runway at La Guardia."

He also guessed that, given the legal mess Giuliani has made over the course of his media marathon ("It's almost like he challenged himself to confess to at least one crime per interview!"), Trump would eventually be the "first client who pleads insanity on the behalf of his lawyer."

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

After sending his thoughts to Hawaiians endangered by the Kilauea volcano eruption, Colbert turned to "another natural disaster: Rudy Giuliani."

He noted how "Trump's new lawyer and Bat Boy's grandfather has been everywhere saying everything, in no particular order," utilizing the classic legal strategy: "Step 1: Go on every TV show known to man. Step 2: Learn the facts of your case."

Colbert focused on Giuliani's Sunday interview with ABC's This Week With George Stephanopoulos, in which the lawyer dismissed his own statements about Trump reimbursing Cohen as rumors.

Playing off Giuliani's quote about the difficulting of knowing "how to separate fact and opinion," he acknowledged, "It can be very hard ... For instance, it's my opinion that he's clearly lying but that's also a fact."

Colbert also marveled that "Rudy was so all over the place that Stephanopoulos couldn't even confirm that Trump and Stormy Daniels knew each other."

He then explained the birds and the bees to Giuliani: "Rudy, when a man and woman love each other very much, they exchange a special hug and that makes a baby. And right after the woman has a baby, the man has an adult-film star spank him with a financial magazine. And that's what we mean by met. Go ask your father."

